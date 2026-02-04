DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Tribune Holiday Sale Winners Announced
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / India / Turkish Airlines plane diverted to Kolkata airport after mid-air engine fire

Turkish Airlines plane diverted to Kolkata airport after mid-air engine fire

Flight THY727, operated by an Airbus A330-300, raises a pan-pan call at 1.38 pm while cruising over Indian airspace, citing a right engine fire and requesting diversion to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport

article_Author
Shekhar Singh
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:12 PM Feb 04, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
The plane was diverted to Kolkata.
Advertisement

A Turkish Airlines wide-body aircraft en route from Kathmandu to Istanbul declared a full emergency on Wednesday afternoon after reporting a fire in its right engine, prompting an immediate diversion to Kolkata, DGCA officials said.

Advertisement

Flight THY727, operated by an Airbus A330-300, raised a pan-pan call at 1.38 pm while cruising over Indian airspace, citing a right engine fire and requesting diversion to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport. Air traffic control in Kolkata activated full emergency procedures as the aircraft turned back towards the city.

Advertisement

According to official communication from air traffic services, the crew reported that the fire was brought under control by 1.51 pm. The aircraft continued its approach to Kolkata with one engine shut down.

Advertisement

The flight was carrying 236 people on board. At the time of the emergency call, the aircraft had an endurance of approximately eight hours, indicating sufficient fuel reserves to manage the diversion safely.

The aircraft landed in Kolkata at around 2.31 pm. Emergency services, including fire and rescue units, were placed on standby as a precautionary measure in line with standard operating procedures for engine-related incidents.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts