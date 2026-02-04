Turkish Airlines plane diverted to Kolkata airport after mid-air engine fire

A Turkish Airlines wide-body aircraft en route from Kathmandu to Istanbul declared a full emergency on Wednesday afternoon after reporting a fire in its right engine, prompting an immediate diversion to Kolkata, DGCA officials said.

Advertisement

Flight THY727, operated by an Airbus A330-300, raised a pan-pan call at 1.38 pm while cruising over Indian airspace, citing a right engine fire and requesting diversion to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport. Air traffic control in Kolkata activated full emergency procedures as the aircraft turned back towards the city.

Advertisement

According to official communication from air traffic services, the crew reported that the fire was brought under control by 1.51 pm. The aircraft continued its approach to Kolkata with one engine shut down.

Advertisement

The flight was carrying 236 people on board. At the time of the emergency call, the aircraft had an endurance of approximately eight hours, indicating sufficient fuel reserves to manage the diversion safely.

The aircraft landed in Kolkata at around 2.31 pm. Emergency services, including fire and rescue units, were placed on standby as a precautionary measure in line with standard operating procedures for engine-related incidents.