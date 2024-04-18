Turned Congress’s ‘loot east’ into ‘act east’ policy, says PM Modi

Tribune News Service

Animesh Singh

New Delhi, April 17

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said Tripura was in dire straits before the BJP came to power there as the previous Congress regime followed “loot east” policy. The BJP has turned it into ‘act east’ policy, he said. Addressing a poll rally in Agartala, he also attacked Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, saying that he criticised Left-ruled Kerala’s CM Pinarayi Vijayan, but in Tripura both Congress and CPM had an “opportunistic alliance” to win elections.

“Rahul Gandhi wants the Kerala CM to be jailed. A person who speaks against central probe agencies, wants action against Kerala CM through these agencies. In Tripura, both Congress and Left are in alliance and want to live in palaces,” the PM said.

Modi further said that during the Left regime, the state suffered while the entire northeast region got no development when the Congress was in power in New Delhi, as many of its ministers were not even aware where Tripura was on the map.

“I am the only PM who has visited the northeast more than 50 times in the last 10 years,” he added.

