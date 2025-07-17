DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana
Home / India / TV actress molested in Kolkata, threatened with acid attack

TV actress molested in Kolkata, threatened with acid attack

2 men arrested in the case
article_Author
PTI
Kolkata, Updated At : 06:52 PM Jul 17, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Two persons have been arrested for allegedly molesting a television actress and threatening her with an acid attack in Jadavpur area of south Kolkata, police said on Thursday.

Advertisement

The incident occurred around 3.30 am on Wednesday when the actress, returning home after a shoot, along with four friends, had stopped near Krishna glass factory for tea.

According to a complaint filed by her, two youths, allegedly in an inebriated state, arrived in a car and started hurling abuses at her without any provocation.

Advertisement

When the group protested, the actress was allegedly assaulted and the accused attempted to molest her, the complaint said.

"We were talking to them calmly, but they refused to listen. They tried to molest me and issued threats. It was only after a police patrol car arrived that the situation was brought under control," the actress told reporters.

Advertisement

She alleged that the duo threatened an acid attack on her.

Based on her complaint, an FIR was registered and the two men were arrested, a senior officer of Jadavpur police station said.

However, the accused have filed a counter-complaint, alleging that they were assaulted by the actress's friends.

Police confirmed that complaints have been lodged by both parties and an investigation is under way.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts