TV actress molested in Kolkata, threatened with acid attack

Two persons have been arrested for allegedly molesting a television actress and threatening her with an acid attack in Jadavpur area of south Kolkata, police said on Thursday.

The incident occurred around 3.30 am on Wednesday when the actress, returning home after a shoot, along with four friends, had stopped near Krishna glass factory for tea.

According to a complaint filed by her, two youths, allegedly in an inebriated state, arrived in a car and started hurling abuses at her without any provocation.

When the group protested, the actress was allegedly assaulted and the accused attempted to molest her, the complaint said.

"We were talking to them calmly, but they refused to listen. They tried to molest me and issued threats. It was only after a police patrol car arrived that the situation was brought under control," the actress told reporters.

She alleged that the duo threatened an acid attack on her.

Based on her complaint, an FIR was registered and the two men were arrested, a senior officer of Jadavpur police station said.

However, the accused have filed a counter-complaint, alleging that they were assaulted by the actress's friends.

Police confirmed that complaints have been lodged by both parties and an investigation is under way.