TVK calls key alliance meet on Sept 9 amid 'Vijay for PM' debate

The Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) has called a crucial meeting of its allies on September 9 amid alleged differences over the projection of party chief C Joseph Vijay as a possible PM candidate.

Addressing a press conference on Saturday, Tamil Nadu Congress president Manickam Tagore said, "TVK ministers have asked the Tamil Nadu Congress to attend the meeting of TVK alliance party leaders on September 9 at 4 pm. We will attend the meeting."

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"I am once again clearly stating that Rahul Gandhi will be the PM candidate for the 2029 Lok Sabha elections," said Tagore, adding that attempts to create differences within the alliance would not succeed. His remarks come amid growing discussion over the alliance's choice of a prime ministerial candidate after some TVK leaders projected Vijay as their choice for the top post in 2029.

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Tamil Nadu minister Rajmohan recently said that remarks projecting Vijay as PM were made out of "affection" and did not constitute an official announcement. The Left parties, however, are likely to skip the meeting. They had stayed away from the first coordination meeting of the alliance parties held on July 1 as well.

Meanwhile, TVK ministers also reached out to the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML). Nirmal Kumar spoke to IUML leader Kader Mohideen over the phone and invited him to the September 9 meeting. MDMK chief Vaiko has also confirmed his presence.

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The outreach comes after 117 days of the TVK government and amid unease among some alliance partners over the projection of Vijay as a potential prime ministerial candidate and the government's handling of student protests. The TVK dispensation had put out a controversial circular asking students not to participate in protests organised by the CPI, CPM and other parties. The circular was subsequently withdrawn following protests from the Left parties, which had also demanded to know who was behind the move.

The September 9 meeting will be chaired by CM C Joseph Vijay. Alliance partners, including the Congress, CPI, CPM, VCK and IUML, have been formally invited to attend the meeting. The gathering will mark the second meeting of the coalition partners, following their first meeting in Kovalam on July 1.