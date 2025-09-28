DT
Home / India / Actor Vijay to give Rs 20 lakh to families of Karur stampede victims

Actor Vijay to give Rs 20 lakh to families of Karur stampede victims

It is an irreplaceable loss, says actor-politician Vijay on the stampede

PTI
Chennai, Updated At : 12:50 PM Sep 28, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Victims being taken to hospital after a stampede-like situation was witnessed during a rally presided by Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam chief and actor Vijay, in Karur district, Tamil Nadu, Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025. PTI
TVK president Vijay on Sunday announced that Rs 20 lakh would be given to the families of those who lost their lives at a stampede during his party's rally in Karur on September 27.

The actor-politician said he is deeply anguished over the incident, which claimed more than 30 lives and left many others injured.

Expressing his condolences to the bereaved families in a social media post on Sunday, he said a sum of Rs 20 lakh would be given to the families of the deceased and Rs 2 lakh to those who sustained injuries.

"It is not a huge amount for the loss you have suffered. I know your loss cannot be replaced. It is an irreparable loss. However, it is my duty to stand next to you in this hour and share your grief," he said.

He said he would pray for the speedy recovery of those injured and assured that his party men would provide all possible support to those undergoing treatment.

