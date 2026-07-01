TVK, DMK trade horse trading allegations: 3 held for trying to poach TVK MLAs

A fresh political controversy erupted in Tamil Nadu as the ruling TVK and the opposition DMK levelled horse trading allegations against each other, even as four persons were arrested for attempting to poach TVK MLA N Ilayaraja on Wednesday.

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While the Vijay-led Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) linked the "attempt to topple the government" to former minister V Senthil Balaji, the DMK complained that the Chief Minister and MDMK chief Vaiko conspired to "poach two DMK MLAs".

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The matter came to the fore when TVK Uthangarai MLA N Ilayaraja filed a complaint that he was contacted by an individual identified as Thirunavukkarasu to vote against the Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker in a proposed motion of confidence. He claimed that the caller offered him Rs 35 crore in return.

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Reports, however, indicated that around 10 to 12 TVK MLAs were contacted, with middlemen also allegedly employed in the operation. It is alleged that each MLA was offered Rs 15 crore or more.

Discussions are reportedly under way at the party headquarters on the identities of other MLAs who may have been contacted.

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Meanwhile, the state police arrested Thirunavukkarasu, Naresh, Thiyagarajan and Krishnan in connection with the development.

The case has been registered at D1 Triplicane Police Station, Chennai, based on the complaint filed by Ilaiyaraja, who represents Uthangarai constituency in Krishnagiri district.

A police statement said one of the arrested accused, Naresh from Trichy, had met former minister Senthil Balaji’s brother V Ashok Kumar in Chennai. Preliminary inquiries have revealed that it was on behalf of Balaji and his brother that Thirunavukkarasu had contacted MLA Ilayaraja, it said.

"Why are MK Stalin and Udhayanidhi Stalin so desperate to topple the TVK government?" Electricity Minister R Nirmal Kumar questioned. He said not just Ilayaraja but several TVK MLAs were contacted by the accused, promising up to Rs 50 crore.

Meanwhile, DMK organising secretary RS Bharathi submitted a complaint to Governor RV Arlekar, accusing CM Vijay of attempting to induce two DMK MLAs and get them resign. The two MLAs, in question, were from the MDMK who contested on DMK’s 'rising sun' party symbol in the assembly election.

Though the MDMK quit the DMK front recently, and supported the TVK, the two MLAs — TM Rajendran (Kadayanallur) and Senthilselvan (Sirkazhi) refused to resign.

"Vijay, by abusing his position as the CM, had promised Vaiko that if these two MLAs resign, they would be re-elected in subsequent by elections and that the government may provide monetary assistance. This assurance establishes a clear attempt at horse trading," Bharathi said in the complaint, calling it an attempt to reduce DMK’s strength in the assembly.

The Tamil Nadu police said phone conversations involving the accused are also being examined to determine which of the MLAs were contacted and how many legislators were allegedly approached as part of the operation.

TVK MLAs are also expected to provide statements on the alleged poaching attempt as part of the ongoing inquiry.