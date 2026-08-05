TVK govt presents maiden Tamil Nadu Budget, Vijay hailed for halting 'cut' in tenders
Finance Minister Wilson reiterates opposition to NEET, urges Centre to restore Class 12 marks-based admission system
Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker JCD Prabhakar conducts proceedings in the House on the day of the presentation of the state government's maiden budget, on Wednesday, August 5, 2026. (YouTube@tamilnaduassembly via PTI)
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Tamil Nadu Finance Minister N Marie Wilson on Wednesday presented the TVK government's first Budget in the Assembly and hailed Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay for halting "cut" in tenders.
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Reiterating that the TVK regime opposes NEET, Wilson urged the Centre to scrap the test and revert to the old method of admissions based on class 12 marks.
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He said several steps were being taken to bring the state out of "financial crunch."
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He said CM Vijay has made a big achievement by stopping "cut" in tenders to some parties and individuals.
He also listed reformative initiatives, including transparency in tenders.
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