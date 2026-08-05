TVK govt presents maiden Tamil Nadu Budget, Vijay hailed for halting 'cut' in tenders

Tamil Nadu Finance Minister N Marie Wilson on Wednesday presented the TVK government's first Budget in the Assembly and hailed Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay for halting "cut" in tenders.

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Reiterating that the TVK regime opposes NEET, Wilson urged the Centre to scrap the test and revert to the old method of admissions based on class 12 marks.

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He said several steps were being taken to bring the state out of "financial crunch."

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He said CM Vijay has made a big achievement by stopping "cut" in tenders to some parties and individuals.

He also listed reformative initiatives, including transparency in tenders.