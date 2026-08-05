Amid a charged political atmosphere, the TVK government is set to present its maiden Budget in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly on Wednesday.

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The Budget will be tabled in the Assembly at 10 am.

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State Finance Minister N Marie Wilson will present the Budget for the financial year 2026-2027.

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Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay had earlier directed that this Budget should be exemplary.

Taking into consideration Tamil Nadu's current financial situation after thorough reviews, the Chief Minister has finalised some key announcements for the Budget.

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Notably, a vision plan titled "Vetri Tamilagam" (Prosperous Tamil Nadu) is likely to be unveiled.

Reports suggest that DMK MLAs may boycott the Budget session in protest against the arrest of Opposition Leader Udhayanidhi Stalin. Consequently, it is widely expected that the opposition will stage a walkout or boycott today's proceedings.

Udhayanidhi was arrested here on Tuesday and questioned before he was released in Thanjavur on station bail by police in the case of alleged double-meaning remark alluding to popular actor Trisha and insulting her modesty.