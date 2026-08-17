Twisha Sharma death case: CBI chargesheets husband, mother-in-law under BNS, Dowry Act

The CBI has filed a chargesheet against Samarth Singh and Giribala Singh, the husband and mother-in-law of former actress-model Twisha Sharma, who was found dead under suspicious circumstances at her marital home in Bhopal on May 12, officials said on Monday.

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In the chargesheet filed before a special court in Bhopal, the CBI has invoked sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Dowry Prohibition Act, they said.

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While Samarth is a lawyer, his mother Giribala is a former district judge. Twisha's family has alleged mental abuse, physical violence, and dowry-related torture on Twisha by the duo.

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Twisha, who married Samarth last December, was found hanging at her marital home on May 12.

It is alleged in the FIR that Samarth had taken her to AIIMS Bhopal, where he claimed that she hanged herself at home at 10.20 pm.

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The doctors at AIIMS informed the police that she was brought dead to the hospital, after which a medico-legal case was registered, the FIR said.

After initial police investigation and a second autopsy ordered by the Madhya Pradesh High Court to clear critical doubts and address the family's allegations of lapses in the first performed by AIIMS Bhopal, the CBI took over the probe and arrested Samarth and Giribala.

The second autopsy was conducted on May 24 by a four-member team from AIIMS Delhi in Bhopal.

In their statements, Twisha's family has alleged that she was tormented by her in-laws, who were not satisfied with the dowry paid at the time of marriage on December 9, 2025.

They levelled allegations of mental torture and domestic violence, which allegedly pushed the 33-year-old former model and actress to take the extreme step.