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Home / India / Twisha Sharma death case: CBI team reaches her in-laws' house for probe

Twisha Sharma death case: CBI team reaches her in-laws' house for probe

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday took over the probe into the death of former model-turned-actor Twisha Sharma, who was allegedly found hanging at her marital home here on May 12, and registered an FIR against her lawyer husband Samarth Singh and mother-in-law Giribala Singh

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PTI
Bhopal, Updated At : 01:13 PM May 26, 2026 IST
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Twisha and her husband. Image credit/Social media
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A CBI team arrived at the residence of retired judge Giribala Singh in Bhopal on Tuesday to conduct a probe into the death of her daughter-in-law, Twisha Sharma, a police official said.

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The team, comprising some women personnel, was seen entering Singh's residence in the Katara Hills area, with several media persons following them, but they were prevented from entering the house.

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The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday took over the probe into the death of former model-turned-actor Twisha Sharma, who was allegedly found hanging at her marital home here on May 12, and registered an FIR against her lawyer husband Samarth Singh and mother-in-law Giribala Singh.

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The agency sent a Special Crime Unit to Bhopal to take charge of the investigation and collect the necessary documents and evidence.

The CBI has re-registered the state police FIR in which Samarth Singh and Giribala Singh were named as accused, as its own case, according to the procedure.

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Taking over the investigation from the state police, the CBI invoked sections 80(2) (punishment for dowry death), 85 (husband or his relative subjecting woman to cruelty) and 3(5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita along with provisions of the Dowry Prohibition Act, which were levelled by the state police as well.

The Bhopal police had registered the FIR two days after Twisha's death.

In their statements, family members of Twisha alleged that she was tormented by her in-laws, who were not satisfied with the dowry paid at the time of marriage on December 9, 2025. They accused her in-laws of mental torture and domestic violence, and pushing the 33-year-old to take the extreme step.

Twisha's mother-in-law has, however, questioned her purported medical treatment and mental state in several media interviews.

Samarth Singh was arrested in Jabalpur on Friday after absconding for 10 days. A Bhopal court on Saturday sent him to a seven-day police remand.

On Sunday, a team of doctors from AIIMS-Delhi conducted a second postmortem of Twisha in Bhopal following directions from the Madhya Pradesh High Court, after her parents raised serious concerns about procedural lapses by local authorities.

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