Twisha Sharma death case: Thieves break into jailed mother-in-law’s house

Thieves broke into the Bhopal residence of Giribala Singh, a former judge currently jailed in connection with her daughter-in-law Twisha Sharma’s death, prompting a probe into the incident, police said on Monday.

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While the suspects fled after abandoning a bag of stolen items after police sirens scared them late on Saturday night, the lawyer representing Twisha’s family has urged the CBI to secure all documents at the site, fearing a potential attempt to tamper with the crime scene.

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Talking to PTI, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Rajneesh Kashyap said that CCTV cameras near the scene of the incident showed four accused entering the first floor of Singh’s Katara Hills residence from the back door, while two were standing outside the house below.

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Singh’s brother, retired Colonel Ranveer Singh Bhadoria, was sleeping in the house at the time of the incident, and the FIR was registered based on his complaint, he said.

Kashyap, who headed the special investigation team (SIT) formed to probe Twisha’s death, said that the police are investigating the case and are using the CCTV footage to identify the accused.

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According to the police, the theft occurred around 2 am on Saturday and the accused made off with a gold necklace and some silver items.

The thieves, however, panicked upon hearing the sirens of police vehicles patrolling the area and fled, leaving behind a bag with the stolen items, an official said.

He said that the police chased them, but they managed to elude them.

A necklace, some silver items, betel leaves, and a slingshot, along with some clothes, were recovered from the bag, Kashyap said, denying that the thieves had stolen files or documents.

Singh’s daughter-in-law, 33-year-old Twisha Sharma, was found hanging in this same house on May 12.

The retired judge and her lawyer son, Twisha’s husband, Samarth Singh, were arrested in connection with her death and are lodged in Bhopal Central Jail.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is investigating the case.

Reacting to the theft, the Sharma family’s lawyer, Anurag Shrivastava, said that since the Singh residence is a scene of crime, all documents on the premises should be secured and handed over to the CBI.