Two Assam Rifles personnel killed, several injured in Manipur militant ambush

Two Assam Rifles personnel were killed and several others injured in an ambush by suspected militants in Manipur’s Ukhrul district on Monday, police said.

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The incident occurred around 1.30 pm in the Nungshang Khong area of the hill district when the suspected militants fired at a convoy of the paramilitary force, a senior officer said.

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“The two deceased include a warrant officer and a driver. They died on the spot. The incident occurred in Nungshang Khong area, located some 17 km from the district headquarters, under the Ukhrul Police Station limits, when the convoy was returning to the 40th Assam Rifles battalion headquarters at Sangshak,” the officer said.

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Following the attack, additional security personnel have been deployed in the area, and an exchange of fire broke out between the central forces and armed militants in a nearby locality, he said.

The incident spot has been cordoned off, and a forensic team has been sent from Imphal to conduct an inspection there, the officer said.

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Locals claimed that several farmers, who were working in nearby paddy fields at the time of the firing, were detained by security forces for interrogation.

In a statement, Chief Minister Y Khemchand Singh strongly condemned the killing of the two Assam Rifles personnel, and conveyed his deepest condolences to the bereaved families.

He asserted that the government would not tolerate such brutal violence and would not remain a mute spectator to these atrocities.

“Culprits responsible for the murder will be arrested and punished as per the law of the land,” he added.

State Home Minister Govindas Konthoujam also condemned the attack on the security forces and asserted that such an incident disrupts peace and harmony in the strife-torn Manipur.

In a post on X, the minister said, “I am deeply saddened by the unfortunate ambush on the convoy of the 40 Assam Rifles at Nungshang Kong in Ukhrul.”

He exuded confidence that the security forces would take all necessary measures to ensure that those responsible for the attack are dealt with strictly in accordance with the law.

Security forces have been conducting search operations and area domination in the fringe and vulnerable localities across Manipur since ethnic violence broke out three years ago.

More than 260 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in the ethnic strife between Meiteis and Kuki-Zo groups since May 2023.