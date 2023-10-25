Two coaches of Patalkot Express train catch fire in Agra, 2 injured

Agra (UP), October 25
Two coaches of the Patalkot Express train caught fire in Agra district in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday afternoon, leaving at least two passengers injured, officials said.
The train was heading to Seoni in Madhya Pradesh from Firozpur Cantonment in Punjab when the fire broke out in the third and fourth coaches from the engine around 3.45 pm, they said.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) of the Agra Police Commissionerate Sonam Kumar told PTI that two passengers were injured and sent to hospital.
“Five fire tenders and a forensic team have reached the spot,” Kumar said.
Agra Railway Division PRO Prashasti Srivastava said the cause of the fire was not immediately known.
“A fire incident in Patalkot Express has been reported between Bhandai and Jajau in NCR (North Central Railway), Agra Division.... Two coaches have been completely burnt. Since two adjacent coaches have also been affected, a total of four coaches have been detached from the train.... The situation is under control,” she said.
According to a railway source, Bhandai station is about 10 km from Agra station and the fire broke out when the train left Bhandai for the next station, Jajau.
According to railway officials, the train was stopped when smoke was detected and it was immediately evacuated.
“Train operations on Agra-Dholpur route have been impacted as many trains have been stopped at various stations,” the source said.
The express train runs between Firozpur Cantonment in Punjab and Seoni in Madhya Pradesh.
