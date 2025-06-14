Two days after marriage, 26-yr-old Vadodara man dies

Bhavik Maheshwari (26) had a simple court marriage in the city two days ago as he had to leave for London where he worked, and his parents had planned a more elaborate function when he returned next. It was not to be, as the Air India flight carrying him and 241 other passengers and crew crashed soon after take-off from the Ahmedabad airport on Thursday. The newly-wed Bhavik was one of the victims.

