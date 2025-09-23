DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / India / Two dead, 12 injured as building collapses in Indore

Two dead, 12 injured as building collapses in Indore

District Collector says 14 members of a family were trapped under the debris of the building
article_Author
PTI
Indore, Updated At : 08:09 AM Sep 23, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Rescue operation underway as a house collapses behind Preamsukh Talkies on Jawahar Marg in Indore on Monday. ANI Video Grab
Advertisement

A three-storey house collapsed in Indore’s Ranipura area on Monday night following rains, killing two persons and injuring 12 others, officials said.

Advertisement

District Collector Shivam Verma said that 14 members of a family were trapped under the debris of the building.

Of them, 12 were undergoing treatment at the Maharaja Yeshwantrao Government Hospital (MYH), the officer said, adding the deceased have been identified as Alifa and Faheem.

Advertisement

Dean of the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College, Dr Arvind Ghanghoria, said that Alifa (20), who was trapped under the debris of the collapsed building, was brought to the Maharaja Yeshwant Rao Hospital, where doctors declared her dead.

The five-hour rescue operation is now over, the district collector said.

Advertisement

“The front portion of the building had recently been rebuilt, but the back portion was old. We will investigate the condition of the building’s foundation.

Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargava said that a portion of the collapsed building fell on a neighbouring structure. Preliminary information suggests the building was eight to 10 years old.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts