DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / India / Two dead, several trapped as building collapses in K’taka

Two dead, several trapped as building collapses in K’taka

At least two persons were killed, and several others were feared trapped after a dilapidated shop collapsed in Belur on Sunday afternoon, police said. Customers were inside the shop when the structure gave way, they said. Upon receiving information, the...
article_Author
PTI
Hassan (Karnataka), Updated At : 06:14 AM Mar 10, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

At least two persons were killed, and several others were feared trapped after a dilapidated shop collapsed in Belur on Sunday afternoon, police said.

Customers were inside the shop when the structure gave way, they said. Upon receiving information, the police and fire and emergency services personnel rushed to the scene and launched a rescue operation. Two bodies have been recovered from the debris, while efforts are underway to rescue those feared trapped, they added.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper