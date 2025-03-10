Two dead, several trapped as building collapses in K’taka
At least two persons were killed, and several others were feared trapped after a dilapidated shop collapsed in Belur on Sunday afternoon, police said.
Customers were inside the shop when the structure gave way, they said. Upon receiving information, the police and fire and emergency services personnel rushed to the scene and launched a rescue operation. Two bodies have been recovered from the debris, while efforts are underway to rescue those feared trapped, they added.
