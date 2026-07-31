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Home / India / Two dozen Indians still serving in Russian Army, says MEA

Two dozen Indians still serving in Russian Army, says MEA

The latest figure marks a sharp decline from November last year, when the government had said 44 Indian nationals were serving in the Russian Army

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Ujwal Jalali
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 09:21 PM Jul 31, 2026 IST
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Nearly two dozen Indian nationals are still serving in the Russian Army despite sustained diplomatic efforts by New Delhi that have secured the release of 139 Indians, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Friday, while renewing its warning against fraudulent job offers that lure youngsters into the conflict.

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Responding to a question at the media briefing, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said India continues to press Moscow for the release of the remaining Indians reportedly serving with the Russian military.

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“We have been following up with the Russian side regarding the release of the remaining Indian nationals in the Russian Army. So far, our efforts have led to the release of 139 Indian nationals. We continue to pursue the release of the remaining two dozen Indian nationals reportedly serving in the Russian Army,” Jaiswal said.

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The latest figure marks a sharp decline from November last year, when the government had said 44 Indian nationals were serving in the Russian Army.

The issue first came to light after several Indians, many from Punjab, Haryana and other northern states, travelled to Russia on promises of lucrative jobs but were allegedly deceived by recruitment agents and forced into military service amid Moscow’s war with Ukraine.

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Jaiswal said the government was continuing to caution Indians against falling prey to such recruitment networks.

“We would once again like to warn our citizens against job offers made by unscrupulous individuals and agencies that are fraught with risk,” he said.

The MEA has repeatedly maintained that it has taken up the matter at the highest levels with the Russian government while Indian law enforcement agencies have acted against human trafficking and recruitment networks accused of sending Indians into the conflict zone under false pretences.

The issue has remained a key consular priority for New Delhi, with the government continuing to engage Russian authorities to secure the return of the remaining Indian nationals.

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