Two fugitives extradited from UAE, Saudi Arabia

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Earlier, a Red Notice was got published against the subject through Interpol. Rathod had arrived in Mumbai on July 23 and was taken into custody by a team of Maharashtra Police.

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Meanwhile, the CBI also successfully secured the deportation of another Red Notice subject Muhammad Ali Kanneer Palliyalil from Saudi Arabia on July 23 itself.

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Palliyalil was wanted by the NIA for unlawful activities and murder. He along with his associates in furtherance of the larger conspiracy, unlawfully assembled with deadly weapons and assailants criminally trespassed into the shop of a victim, wrongfully restrained him and inflicted grievous injuries by using lethal weapons and killed him.