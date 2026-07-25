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Home / India / Two fugitives extradited from UAE, Saudi Arabia

Two fugitives extradited from UAE, Saudi Arabia

Rathod was wanted in a case involving a large-scale financial fraud | Palliyalil was wanted by the NIA for unlawful activities and murder

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:38 AM Jul 25, 2026 IST
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The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), in coordination with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), has successfully secured the deportation of Red Notice subject Avinash Arjun Rathod from the UAE to India.Rathod was deported on July 23. He was wanted in a case involving a large-scale financial fraud. In criminal conspiracy with others, the subject induced investors to invest in multiple schemes by falsely promising assured fixed monthly returns. The subject dishonestly misappropriated the funds and diverted the proceeds through multiple bank accounts and demat accounts.
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Earlier, a Red Notice was got published against the subject through Interpol. Rathod had arrived in Mumbai on July 23 and was taken into custody by a team of Maharashtra Police.

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Meanwhile, the CBI also successfully secured the deportation of another Red Notice subject Muhammad Ali Kanneer Palliyalil from Saudi Arabia on July 23 itself.

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Palliyalil was wanted by the NIA for unlawful activities and murder. He along with his associates in furtherance of the larger conspiracy, unlawfully assembled with deadly weapons and assailants criminally trespassed into the shop of a victim, wrongfully restrained him and inflicted grievous injuries by using lethal weapons and killed him.

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