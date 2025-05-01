Two held for sexually exploiting US girls via messaging app

The CBI has cracked down on two cybercrime networks engaged in the online sexual exploitation of minors, as part of its international enforcement drive, Operation Hawk-2025.

Acting on intelligence from US authorities, the CBI’s International Operations Division arrested two accused while seizing key digital evidence from multiple cities.

In the first case, Sheikh Muizz Ahmed of Mangalore allegedly targeted a minor girl in the US via Discord using the alias heisenberg7343.

According to investigators, in March 2024, he engaged the victim in sexually explicit conversations, coerced her into sharing obscene images and videos.

Another case involves Mukul Saini of Delhi, who allegedly used multiple Discord IDs to establish contact with a minor girl in the US. The CBI alleged that Saini induced the girl into sending explicit content.