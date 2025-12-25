Two killed as balloon gas cylinder explodes in Karnataka's Mysuru
The accident happened near the entrance of Karnataka Exhibition Authority
Advertisement
Two people were killed in a balloon gas cylinder explosion here on Thursday, police said.
Advertisement
According to police, the accident happened near the entrance of the Karnataka Exhibition Authority in the city.
Advertisement
Two persons were killed on the spot after gas cylinder used to fill balloons exploded.
Advertisement
Four others were seriously injured.
According to police, a large number of people had arrived for the exhibition due to Christmas vacation.
Advertisement
×
Unlock Exclusive Insights with The Tribune Premium
Take your experience further with Premium access.
Thought-provoking Opinions, Expert Analysis, In-depth Insights and other Member Only Benefits
2.5 Year Combo
Combo
Yearly
Monthly
Already a Member? Sign In Now
Advertisement
Live Matches
Advertisement
Advertisement