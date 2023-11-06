Two men wanted in murder, Arms Act cases in Punjab nabbed from slum in South Goa

Panaji, November 6
Two men wanted by the Punjab police in connection with murder and Arms Act cases were apprehended from a slum in South Goa, an official said on Monday.
The Goa police’s crime branch, along with a special cell of the Amritsar Rural police, arrested the accused who were hiding in a slum in Zuarinagar, near Vasco town, on Sunday night, the police spokesperson said.
Samlval Gurunan Singh (22), a native of Amritsar, was wanted in connection with four murders, while Amrit Kewal Singh (22) from Tarn Taran was charged under the Arms Act, he said.
The cases were registered at Jadiala police station, the official said without divulging further details.
