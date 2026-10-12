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Home / India / 2 merchant vessels with 22 Indians attacked in Strait of Hormuz

2 merchant vessels with 22 Indians attacked in Strait of Hormuz

First ship, MT Peteo Dolphin was reportedly struck by a drone on Sunday, according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA)

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New Delhi, Updated At : 01:51 PM Oct 12, 2026 IST
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Vessels at the Strait of Hormuz as seen from Musandam in Oman on Sunday, October 12, 2026. Image credit/Reuters
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Two merchant vessels with 22 Indian crew members came under attack in Strait of Hormuz triggering a strong condemnation by India.

First ship, MT Peteo Dolphin was reportedly struck by a drone on Sunday, according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

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“We condemn the attacks on commercial vessels in the Strait of Hormuz region on October 11. MT PETRO DOLPHIN was reportedly struck by a drone, with two of the 11 Indian seafarers onboard reported missing,” it said.

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“MT VALTHERA, a Marshall Islands-flagged tanker, was struck by an unknown projectile, resulting in a fire onboard. All 11 Indian seafarers onboard MT VALTHERA are reported to be safe,” it said.

The MEA said the Embassy of India in Muscat is closely monitoring the situation and coordinating with the Omani authorities and respective ship management companies for the rescue of missing Indians and to provide all possible assistance to the Indian crew.

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“The safety and security of Indian seafarers remain a priority for the Government of India. The recurring attacks on commercial shipping in the region are deeply concerning and risk further aggravating an already volatile situation,” the MEA said in a statement.

India reiterated the need for immediate de-escalation and a resolution to the ongoing conflict through dialogue and diplomacy.

“Attacks on commercial vessels, seafarers and civilian infrastructure must cease. Freedom of navigation and the safe, unimpeded flow of maritime commerce through international waterways, in accordance with international law, must be upheld,” the MEA said.

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