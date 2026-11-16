Two months after expiry of peace pact with Kuki-Zo militants, Centre more keen on Manipur polls: Officials

More than two months after the peace agreement between Kuki militant groups and the Centre expired and with ethnic violence in Manipur now having further escalated, with clashes betweek Kuki and Naga communities rising by the day, there are no indications from the Home Ministry to extend the Suspension of Operations (SoO) pact with Kuki-Zo insurgent groups, with sources indicating that forthcoming Assembly elections in the state seem to have taken precedence over it.

Sources within the Kuki-Zo establishment told The Tribune that since the September 4 deadline of renewing the SoO pact having long expired, status quo prevails. “No news is good news under the present circumstances. It also means status quo continues,” a senior tribal leader told this newspaper.

The person quoted above further attributed the delay on part of the Centre to renew the peace pact with Kuki-Zo insurgent groups, to the upcoming Assembly elections, which are scheduled to be held in Manipur in May 2027. “Upcoming assembly elections seem to have taken precedence,” the leader said, when asked what could be the reason behind the delay in renewing the SoO pact.

Even the proposed visit of Home Minister Amit Shah to Manipur, which was scheduled to take place in October, is yet to materialise. A senior government official had refused to comment when asked whether the HM was expected to visit the strife-torn state in the near future.

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Meanwhile, violence in the state has only escalated, with four Nagas having been killed in an ambush by suspected militants in Ukhrul district this past weekend. The Native People’s Committee, Manipur (NPCM), in coordination with Hill and Valley Civil Society Organisations (CSOs), has called for a 24-hour statewide general strike from November 15 to November 16 midnight to protest the killing of four Nagas.

The pact ended on September 4 this year and needs to be renewed. The presence of a large number of weapons with civilians is one of the prime drivers of violence and killings in the N-E state, official sources have indicated, while Meitei and Naga civil society groups, including Deputy CM Losii Dikho, have demanded the abrogation of the SoO pact. Due to Naga-Kuki ethnic tensions, more than 50 people have been killed in the state since February 7.