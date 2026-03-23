Two more Indian-flagged LPG carriers cross Hormuz, to reach India in 4-5 days

Amid heightened tensions in West Asia, two Indian-flagged LPG carriers have safely transited the strategically crucial Strait of Hormuz and are expected to reach Indian ports later this week, the government said on Monday.

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According to the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, the vessels — Jag Vasant and Pine Gas — crossed the strait on Monday evening carrying a combined 92,612.59 metric tonnes of LPG. The ships have 33 and 27 Indian seafarers on board, respectively, and are likely to arrive at ports between March 26 and 28.

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With this, a total of five Indian-flagged vessels have successfully navigated the sensitive maritime corridor since the outbreak of the ongoing conflict. Earlier shipments included Shivalik carrying 46,000 MT of LPG, Nanda Devi with 47,700 MT of LPG, and Jag Laadki transporting 80,886 MT of Murban crude oil.

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The ministry said maritime operations continue to remain stable, with no incidents involving Indian-flagged vessels reported in the past 24 hours. All Indian seafarers in the region are safe, it added.

At present, 22 Indian-flagged vessels with around 600 Indian seafarers are operating in the western Persian Gulf region, with deployment unchanged over the past 48 hours. Eleven seafarers have signed off and are being repatriated in line with standard procedures.

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Officials said more than 547 Indian seafarers have been repatriated so far, including 13 in the past 24 hours and 34 over the last 48 hours, underscoring ongoing efforts to ensure crew safety.

Despite the regional tensions, India’s maritime sector continues to function smoothly, with no congestion reported at ports across the country. State Maritime Boards in Gujarat, Maharashtra, Goa, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh and Puducherry have confirmed normal operations.

Augmentation measures include expanded storage and handling capacity, with around 40,000 square metres of backup storage created at Chennai Port Authority and additional capacity for about 2,500 TEUs at Cochin Port Authority to ease cargo flow.

The ministry said it continues to closely monitor shipping movements, port operations and the safety of Indian seafarers, while ensuring uninterrupted maritime trade in view of the evolving security situation in West Asia.