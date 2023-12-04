Ajay Banerjee
New Delhi, December 4
An Indian Air Force pilot and a trainee pilot died when a trainer aircraft of the IAF, Pilatus PC 7 Mk-Il, crashed during a routine training sortie near Hyderabad in Telangana on Monday.
The trainer aircraft had taken off from the Air Force Academy, Hyderabad.
“It is with deep regret that lAF confirms that both the pilots on board have sustained fatal injuries,” the IAF said.
The IAF pilot was the instructor on board the aircraft and the other pilot was a trainee.
The incident occurred in Toopran mandal of Medak district.
No damage to any civil life or property has been reported.
A Court of Inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident.
The Pilatus is a turbo prop trainer plane. The IAF has sourced 75 of these from Switzerland in 2011.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Two pilots killed as trainer aircraft crashes near Hyderabad in Telangana
Court of Inquiry ordered to ascertain the cause of accident
Lok Sabha proceedings adjourned amid uproar over 'cash for query' issue
Winter Session likely to witness noisy scenes over the possi...
Take lesson from this defeat and shun negativity: PM Modi to Opposition after BJP wins in 3 states
Says when there's good governance, anti-incumbency becomes i...