Two shooters arrested; actor, bizman on hit list

Rahul Gahlawat

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, November 14

Two shooters allegedly tasked to target two high-profile personalities have been arrested by the Delhi Police before the plans could be executed, officials said on Saturday. One of them was allegedly tasked with targeting a Bollywood actor in Mumbai over his purported anti-Sikh remarks on the 1984 riots and another was assigned to target at a Delhi-based businessman as part of an extortion bid on the instructions of gangsters Anil Pandit and Randeep Malik.

Advertisement

The accused, identified as Vikas Thakur, alias Vicky, of Jalandhar was arrested in Delhi, while his associate, Deep, alias Deepak Singh, of Tarn Taran was apprehended in Mumbai. The police said Deepak was also wanted in the murder of Amritsar-based influencer Mad Sandhu. According to investigators, Deep had been assigned to shoot a Bollywood actor over alleged anti-Sikh remarks. He was allegedly instructed by a foreign-based gangster to remain in hiding in Mumbai until the attack could be executed. The police said Vikas had travelled from Mumbai to Delhi to execute the extortion-linked shooting, while Deep was to join him later. The two were intercepted before they could carry out the attack. A case was registered at the Special Cell police station on November 3.