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Home / India / Two sisters among victims in Goa sex scandal: Police

Two sisters among victims in Goa sex scandal: Police

Accused Soham Naik is son of a Councillor from Curchorem Municipal Council in Kushavati district

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PTI
Panaji, Updated At : 02:35 PM Mar 29, 2026 IST
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Investigations into an alleged sex scandal involving a Goa councillor’s son have shown that he exploited multiple victims, including two sisters, one of them a minor, police said on Sunday.

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So far, four females, including the girlfriend of 20-year-old accused Soham Naik, have filed police complaints against him, they said.

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The police’s Crime Branch, which is investigating the case, has received statements from four females—two of them minors—who claimed that they were sexually exploited by Naik, son of a Councillor from Curchorem Municipal Council in Goa’s Kushavati district, as per officials.

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The Curchorem police arrested Naik on March 22 for allegedly raping several girls and circulating their obscene videos. The action came after locals protested outside the Curchorem police station.

The case was later handed over to the Crime Branch.

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So far, four females have filed complaints against the accused, who is currently in the Crime Branch’s custody, while attempts are underway to reach out to more potential victims, a senior official privy to the investigation told PTI.

Among the four, two sisters, including a minor, have deposed before the police, accusing Naik of raping them, the official said.

The Crime Branch has sent Naik’s mobile phone for forensic examination.

The accused has been booked under relevant Sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the Goa Children’s Act, Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Information Technology Act.

The ruling BJP has said that the accused and his politician father have no connection with the saffron party.

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