Home / India / Two terror suspects arrested before assembling, detonating bomb: Andhra police

Two terror suspects arrested before assembling, detonating bomb: Andhra police

According to police, the accused were active on social media and had established contact with several dubious individuals in India and abroad
PTI
Vizianagaram, Updated At : 10:32 PM May 30, 2025 IST
Photo for representational purpose only. iStock
The Andhra Pradesh police said on Friday that they had successfully foiled the attempt by two terror suspects who were recently arrested before they could assemble and detonate a bomb.

Andhra Pradesh and Telangana Police held a joint operation on May 17 and arrested Siraj Ur Rehman (29) and Syed Sameer (28) suspected of planning a bomb blast.

“They didn’t know how to make a bomb, but were trying to learn and assemble one,” an official told PTI, adding that they were apprehended before executing their plan.

Rehman from Vizianagaram was detained following a tip-off. Explosives including ammonia, sulphur, and aluminium powder were seized from his premises during a search.

Police said that in the course of the investigation, Rehman revealed details leading to the detention of another individual, Sameer, from Hyderabad.

According to police, the accused were active on social media and had established contact with several dubious individuals in India and abroad.

Police noted that the suspects had acquired only a small quantity of explosive chemicals and had not selected any specific target location, including Hyderabad in Telangana as speculated earlier.

“They believed in a radicalised ideology and appeared to have a vague plan, but the exact objective remains unclear,” said the official.

The case is currently under the jurisdiction of Andhra Pradesh Police, though the official said that the National Investigation Agency (NIA) may eventually take over the probe.

After completing the police custody granted by the local court and interrogating the duo, they were sent back to Vishakapatnam Central Jail.

