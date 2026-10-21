Two women among four held in Tiger Shroff firing case

The Delhi Police on Tuesday arrested four persons, including two women, in connection with the firing at actor Tiger Shroff’s car in Mumbai on October 18.

The four accused were identified as Kunal (21) and Sumit (19), both residents of Sonepat in Haryana, and Radha (23) and Babita (23), both from Uttar Pradesh. They were arrested by the Special Cell of the Delhi Police.

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They were produced before a court under Section 35(1)(b) of the BNSS, an officer said.

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Subsequently, officials of the Maharashtra Police’s Crime Investigation Department moved an application seeking permission to interrogate the accused in custody and formally arrest them. The court allowed the application, following which the Mumbai Police team formally arrested the four. The court also granted the police three days’ transit remand to take them to Mumbai.

According to the police, Kunal, who was recently released from jail on bail, was introduced to Anil Pandit by a friend from Harsana village. He subsequently began communicating with Pandit through an encrypted messaging application.

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At Pandit’s direction, Kunal allegedly collected a pistol and 20 rounds of ammunition from Amritsar, accompanied by Sumit.

The police said Kunal had met Radha around two months earlier, disclosed his activities to her and developed a relationship with her before persuading her to travel to Mumbai with the weapon.

On October 15, Kunal allegedly took Radha and Babita to New Delhi Railway Station to board a train to Mumbai. The pistol was kept in Radha’s bag. During their journey, Kunal remained in contact with the women through the encrypted messaging application, relaying instructions from Pandit, the officer said.

The two women reached the Dadar railway station on October 17 and checked into a hotel. At around 11 am, the minor boy allegedly collected the bag from Radha near the hotel.

On October 18, shots were fired at actor Tiger Shroff’s car in Mumbai. According to the police, Pandit subsequently informed Kunal that the shooters were stranded in Mumbai and asked him to arrange their escape.

Radha and Babita allegedly left Mumbai for Delhi aboard the Dadar-Haridwar Express on October 18. The two women were arrested at New Delhi Railway Station on October 20, while Kunal and Sumit were arrested in Sonepat.

Earlier, three persons, including a juvenile, who allegedly opened fire at Shroff’s car in Mumbai on October 18, were arrested from a train at the Kota railway station in Rajasthan.