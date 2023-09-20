Two women Naxalites killed in encounter with police in Chhattisgarh

Raipur, September 20
Two women Naxalites were killed in an encounter with security personnel in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada district on Wednesday, the police said.
The gunfight took place around 7 am in the forest of Aranpur police station limits when a team of District Reserve Guard (DRG), a unit of state police, was out on an anti-Naxalite operation, a senior police official told PTI.
The security personnel launched the operation after receiving specific inputs about the presence of Naxalites belonging to the Darbha Division of the banned outfit near Nagaram-Poro Hirma jungles along the Dantewada-Sukma interdistrict border, he said.
When the patrolling team was cordoning off the area, an exchange of fires broke out between the two sides, he said.
After guns fell silent, the bodies of two women Naxalites along with one “Insas rifle and one 12 bore rifle” were recovered from the spot, the official said.
The search operation was underway in the area, he added.
