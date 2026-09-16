Two women shot in fresh Manipur violence

In fresh violence, suspected militants on Tuesday gunned down two women and burnt a few farmhouses outside a village in Manipur’s Tamenglong district, officials said.

The killing came two days after four persons, including two women, were shot in Tamenglong and Noney districts.

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Armed militants shot the two women from the Kuki community when they had gone out to an isolated field in the interior village of Leisangphai to collect firewood, officials quoting locals said.

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The deceased were identified as Chonga Sitlhou (60) and Kimboi Singson (30), officials said, adding that locals claimed several villagers could not be traced.

Their bodies were found in the field with gunshot injuries and were recovered by villagers. The armed miscreants also set on fire a few kutcha farmhouses.

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On September 13, a woman and her husband were killed, and their infant son was injured in their home when suspected militants attacked Tollen Kuki village in Tamenglong district. A woman and a man were shot by armed militants at Longpi village in Noney district on the same day.

A major Kuki organisation based in Churachandpur district condemned the killing of six villagers belonging to the community and said the mortal remains of the two women who died on Tuesday would not be claimed until justice was served.

In a statement, the Kuki Inpi Manipur also questioned the authorities’ silence on repeated attacks on community members.

“The Kuki Inpi Manipur has decided that, however difficult and painful it may be for the bereaved families, the mortal remains of the two deceased women will not be claimed until justice is attained,” the organisation said.

It said, “Where are the Central and state governments? How much longer will the authorities remain silent in the face of repeated attacks on innocent Kuki-Zo civilians?” The continued targeting of innocent civilians and the apparent failure of the authorities to protect them are pushing the situation towards an extremely dangerous point, the KIM claimed.