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Home / India / UAE honours Indian pilot for averting mid-air disaster

UAE honours Indian pilot for averting mid-air disaster

The UAE leadership commended the crew for their conduct during the emergency, underlining the importance of protecting passengers and ensuring aviation safety

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Ujwal Jalali
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:19 AM Oct 29, 2026 IST
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UAE’s Deputy PM Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Maktoum confers the First Class Order of Zayed II upon Captain Smit Machchhar in Dubai. PTI
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The United Arab Emirates has honoured Indian pilot Captain Smit Machchhar and fellow flydubai crew members for their courage in averting a potential mid-air disaster after a co-pilot attacked Machchhar aboard a Dubai-Tel Aviv flight in September.

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan conferred the First Class Order of Zayed II on the crew in recognition of their efforts to protect passengers and secure the aircraft during the September 30 incident aboard flight FZ1073.

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The honours were presented by Dubai Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, who praised the crew’s courage, professionalism and sense of responsibility, according to the Dubai Media Office.

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Machchhar and his colleagues were received by the UAE President at a ceremony attended by Vice-President and Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Ruler of Dubai, and other senior officials.

The incident unfolded when Machchhar’s co-pilot allegedly attacked him with a crash axe, seriously injuring him and causing the aircraft to plunge sharply. Despite his injuries, Machchhar managed to release the cockpit door, allowing crew members and passengers to intervene and overpower the attacker.

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A second pair of flydubai pilots travelling aboard the aircraft then took control. The plane, which was carrying more than 170 people, was diverted to Tabuk in Saudi Arabia, where it landed safely.

The co-pilot was taken into custody. The motive behind the attack remains unclear, according to media reports.

The UAE leadership commended the crew for their conduct during the emergency, underlining the importance of protecting passengers and ensuring aviation safety. The crew members expressed gratitude for the recognition, describing the honour as a source of pride.

The First Class Order of Zayed II is a UAE state decoration awarded to recognise distinguished service and contributions. Machchhar’s recognition also highlights the role of Indian professionals in the UAE’s aviation sector, a key part of the close economic and people-to-people links between the two countries.

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