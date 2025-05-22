DT
Home / India / UAE, Japan express solidarity with India in war against terror as multi-party delegations reach out

UAE, Japan express solidarity with India in war against terror as multi-party delegations reach out

A group of parliamentarians, led by JD(U) member Sanjay Jha, interact with Japan's Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya and other leaders in Tokyo
Abu Dhabi/Tokyo, Updated At : 08:28 PM May 22, 2025 IST
A multi-party delegation led by Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde during a meeting with UAE's Minister of Tolerance Sheikh Nahayan Mabarak Al Nahyan in Abu Dhabi. (@IndembAbuDhabi on X via PTI Photo)
The United Arab Emirates and Japan on Thursday expressed solidarity with India in the war against terrorism as multi-party delegations started reaching out to world capitals to sensitise global leadership about terror emanating from Pakistan, a month after the Pahalgam attack.

A delegation led by Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde held talks with the UAE Minister of Tolerance Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Defence Committee Ali Al Nuaimi and other prominent leaders in Abu Dhabi, while the group of parliamentarians, led by JD(U) member Sanjay Jha, interacted with Japan's Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya and other leaders in Tokyo.

"Terrorism is a threat not just to a single nation or region, but it is a global threat. We believe that we, as an international community, should come together, especially the Members of Parliament, to work on putting plans and strategies and engage in creating a better future for all humanity," Al Nuaimi told reporters in Abu Dhabi.

A statement issued by the Indian Embassy in Japan quoted Iwaya telling the multi-party delegation led by Jha that terrorism cannot be justified in any form and expressed solidarity with India and with the world in the fight against terrorism.

It said that Iwaya expressed heartfelt condolences to the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack and extended his sympathies to those injured.

Sharing a X post of the Indian Embassy in Japan on the delegation's meeting with the Japanese leaders, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said, "Great to see #TeamIndia taking our message of zero tolerance for terrorism to the world."

A third delegation led by DMK Lok Sabha member K Kanimozhi departed for Russia and four European countries to convey India's strong resolve to fight terrorism in all its forms.

India is sending seven multi-party delegations to 33 global capitals to reach out to the international community on Pakistan's designs and India's response to terror.

