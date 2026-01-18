DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Win Big with Tribune! Holiday Sale now extended till 26 January
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / India / UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed to visit India on January 19

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed to visit India on January 19

This will be Sheikh Mohamed’s third official visit to India since assuming office as President of the United Arab Emirates

article_Author
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 06:49 PM Jan 18, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. File
Advertisement

At the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan will pay an official visit to India on January 19, underscoring the deepening comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries, the Ministry of External Affairs announced on Sunday.

Advertisement

This will be Sheikh Mohamed’s third official visit to India since assuming office as President of the United Arab Emirates, and his fifth visit to the country in the past decade, reflecting the frequency and intensity of high-level engagement between New Delhi and Abu Dhabi.

Advertisement

The visit comes amid sustained momentum in bilateral ties, following recent high-profile exchanges, including the visit of Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, in September 2024, and that of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, UAE Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence and Crown Prince of Dubai, in April 2025.

Advertisement

India and the UAE share multifaceted relations, anchored in strong political, cultural and economic cooperation. The two countries are among each other’s leading trading and investment partners, supported by key frameworks such as the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), the Local Currency Settlement (LCS) mechanism, and the Bilateral Investment Treaty.

Energy cooperation remains a core pillar of the partnership, with long-term supply arrangements and expanding collaboration across traditional and emerging energy sectors.

Advertisement

During the visit, Prime Minister Modi and President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed are expected to review the full spectrum of bilateral ties and chart new areas of cooperation under the India–UAE Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

The two leaders will also exchange views on regional and global developments, where both sides share a high degree of strategic convergence.

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts