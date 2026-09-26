UAPA charges dropped, US citizen, 6 Ukrainians allowed to travel home

US national Matthew Aaron VanDyke and six Ukrainian nationals, who were arrested in March by the National Investigation Agency (NIA), were released from jail late on Thursday after a special court allowed them to travel back to their respective countries, subject to certain conditions.

All seven foreign nationals were released after the Rouse Avenue Court allowed applications filed by VanDyke and others seeking the release of their passports and permission to travel to their home countries.

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However, the court directed them to return to India within 30 days. While VanDyke was lodged in Tihar Jail, the six Ukrainians were housed in Rohini Jail.

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On September 23, the court had reserved its order on VanDyke’s application seeking permission to visit his family in the United States, while granting default bail to the six Ukrainian nationals.

VanDyke had already been granted default bail by the special court last week.

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PM compromised Our #CompromisedPM does it again. Obviously US pressure determined this outcome, but what did India get in return? Modi has failed to protect India’s elections, institutions and our national security. - Jairam Ramesh, Congress’ RS MP

The foreign nationals were granted default bail after the NIA dropped charges under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), under which they had initially been arrested, and proceeded only with immigration-related offences.

The NIA arrested VanDyke on March 13 in connection with alleged offences under the UAPA. The six Ukrainian nationals were also arrested and remanded to custody in the same case.

According to the NIA, the accused were arrested for allegedly imparting drone warfare training, crossing international borders illegally and maintaining links with armed groups operating in the North-East region.

The agency alleged that the accused had entered India on tourist visas and travelled to the North-East without obtaining the mandatory permits.

It was alleged that they subsequently crossed illegally from Mizoram into Myanmar, where they were involved in training ethnic armed organisations.

However in a dramatic turnaround, the NIA dropped the UAPA charges against them in its chargesheet filed before the special court on September 8. It only charged all seven under immigration offences.