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Home / India / Uddhav faction MPs meet LS Speaker over defections

Uddhav faction MPs meet LS Speaker over defections

Urge adherence to rules after six legislators join Shinde camp

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:57 AM Jun 25, 2026 IST
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Shiv Sena (UBT) Lok Sabha MPs Arvind Sawant and Anil Desai meet Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla at Parliament in New Delhi on Tuesday. ANI
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Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs on Wednesday met Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and urged him to ensure that constitutional provisions were followed in dealing with the matter of political defections.

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They also sought a copy of any representation or communication submitted by six party MPs who recently crossed over to the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena.

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“We asked him if he had received any appeal from the rebels,” Shiv Sena leader Arvind Sawant told reporters. He said Birla informed them that no written communication had been received from the rebel MPs so far.

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Sawant said the delegation highlighted the provisions of the Tenth Schedule before the Speaker. “Any group of a legislature party cannot merge with another party on its own, even if it has a two-thirds majority,” he said.

MP Anil Desai said the Speaker assured them that he would verify the matter with his office and update them if any written submission had been made by the rebel MPs.

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Six of the nine Shiv Sena (UBT) Lok Sabha MPs have switched allegiance to the Shinde-led Shiv Sena. Arvind Sawant, Anil Desai and Rajabhau Waje continue to remain with the Uddhav Thackeray-led faction. The MPs who joined the Shinde camp are Nagesh Aashtikar, Sanjay Deshmukh, Sanjay Jadhav, Sanjay Dina Patil, Omprakash Raje Nimbalkar and Bhausaheb Wakchaure.

The Election Commission, in February 2023, recognised the Shinde-led faction as the real Shiv Sena. Shinde had spearheaded the 2022 split in the undivided Shiv Sena, which led to the collapse of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra.

Earlier in the day, UBT MP Sanjay Raut called for a “fight against traitors of Maharashtra” after six party MPs switched to the Shinde camp. Sharing a picture of himself holding a gun, Raut wrote on X, “Never have the feet tired, never has courage been lost. We must fight against the traitors of Maharashtra. The spirit is soaring high, the journey continues.”

A decision regarding the rebel Shiv Sena and TMC MPs is expected before the Monsoon session, with internal consultations underway and legal opinions being sought.

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