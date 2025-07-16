DT
'Uddhav ji can join ruling party': Fadnavis takes a dig at Thackeray on his farewell from Legislative Council

'Uddhav ji can join ruling party': Fadnavis takes a dig at Thackeray on his farewell from Legislative Council

Says his government doesn’t have any chance of coming into opposition till 2029
ANI
Mumbai, Updated At : 07:11 PM Jul 16, 2025 IST
Devendra Fadnavis
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis took a veiled dig at Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray, inviting him to join the treasury benches in Vidhan Parishad, saying his government doesn’t have any chance of coming into opposition till 2029.

Fadnavis was speaking on Thackeray's farewell from the Maharashtra Vidhan Parishad.

"At least till 2029, there is no scope of us coming there (Opposition). Uddhav ji can think about coming to this side (ruling party) and that can be thought about in a different way, but there is absolutely no scope of us coming there (opposition)," Fadnavis said.

Meanwhile, while addressing the Question Hour in the Legislative Council, Fadnavis said 41,193 missing children had been traced so far through 'Operation Muskaan', while 4,960 women and 1,364 children had been traced under 'Operation Khoj' this year alone.

The Chief Minister said that taking the missing cases seriously, a 'Missing Cell' had been established in all police stations and its responsibility handed over to senior women officials.

He said data are being shared between the state and the Centre through the Missing Portal so that the record of every missing person is uploaded and updated on time.

