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Home / India / Udhayanidhi arrested, released on bail amid row over remarks

Udhayanidhi arrested, released on bail amid row over remarks

Stalin was accused of making defamatory remarks about Trisha during a rally in Thanjavur

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:30 AM Aug 05, 2026 IST
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Former Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin after his arrest for alleged "double-meaning" remark alluding to popular actor Trisha and insulting her modesty, in Chennai on Tuesday. PTI
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Tamil Nadu witnessed a major political slugfest on Tuesday after Leader of the Opposition in the state Assembly Udhayanidhi Stalin was arrested over allegations that he insulted women and was later released on bail.

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Following his release, which capped hours of high drama beginning with his arrest in the morning, the former Deputy Chief Minister said he had never made the remarks attributed to him and claimed he was being targeted for raising the Cauvery water issue.

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Stalin said he was merely questioning the failure of the Joseph Vijay-led Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) government to secure Cauvery water for the state despite a favourable tribunal order.

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“My remarks found traction among farmers, which is why a false case was filed on the eve of the Assembly session to prevent us from raising the issue,” Udhayanidhi said.

He was arrested after TVK leaders lodged a police complaint in Thanjavur alleging that the DMK leader had made “double-meaning derogatory remarks” about actor Trisha.

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TVK leaders alleged that Stalin had insulted all women, not just Trisha.

The former Deputy Chief Minister was booked under Sections 61, 79, 192, 196, 296(b), 351(2) and 352 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Section 4 of the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Women Act and Section 67 of the Information Technology Act.

Stalin was accused of making defamatory remarks about Trisha during a rally in Thanjavur, where he had attacked the state government over the Cauvery water issue.

He was arrested from his Chennai residence on Tuesday morning and taken to the Sengipatti police station for questioning.

Later, Stalin was granted station bail in accordance with the directions of the Madras High Court.

Reacting to the arrest, the opposition DMK, led by MK Stalin, accused the Chief Minister of political vendetta.

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