Udhayanidhi dismisses ‘double-meaning’ allegation, says he demanded release of Cauvery water
Speaking to reporters, Udhayanidhi says he had not spoken ill of anyone and alleges that Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay was resorting to a diversionary tactic
After his release by the police in the case over his alleged "double-meaning" remark insulting the modesty of a woman, former deputy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin on Tuesday dismissed the allegation as false and said he had spoken in "single meaning", demanding the release of Cauvery water for Tamil Nadu.
Speaking to reporters, Udhayanidhi said he had not spoken ill of anyone and alleged that Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay was resorting to a diversionary tactic.
Emphasising that he has a wife, a sister and a daughter, Udhayanidhi asserted that he had not insulted women.
Rejecting the allegation that he made a "double-meaning remark", Udhayanidhi said he had spoken in "single meaning" while demanding the release of Cauvery water for the welfare of farmers.
Slamming the TVK government as a "circus camp", he said he was not afraid of false cases.
He also hit out at the government for treating him like a terrorist and transporting him by road all the way to Thanjavur.