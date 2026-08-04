Udhayanidhi dismisses ‘double-meaning’ allegation, says he demanded release of Cauvery water

After his release by the police in the case over his alleged "double-meaning" remark insulting the modesty of a woman, former deputy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin on Tuesday dismissed the allegation as false and said he had spoken in "single meaning", demanding the release of Cauvery water for Tamil Nadu.

Advertisement

Speaking to reporters, Udhayanidhi said he had not spoken ill of anyone and alleged that Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay was resorting to a diversionary tactic.

Advertisement

Emphasising that he has a wife, a sister and a daughter, Udhayanidhi asserted that he had not insulted women.

Advertisement

Rejecting the allegation that he made a "double-meaning remark", Udhayanidhi said he had spoken in "single meaning" while demanding the release of Cauvery water for the welfare of farmers.

Slamming the TVK government as a "circus camp", he said he was not afraid of false cases.

Advertisement

He also hit out at the government for treating him like a terrorist and transporting him by road all the way to Thanjavur.