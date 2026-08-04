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Home / India / Udhayanidhi dismisses ‘double-meaning’ allegation, says he demanded release of Cauvery water

Udhayanidhi dismisses ‘double-meaning’ allegation, says he demanded release of Cauvery water

Speaking to reporters, Udhayanidhi says he had not spoken ill of anyone and alleges that Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay was resorting to a diversionary tactic

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PTI
Updated At : 10:39 PM Aug 04, 2026 IST
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Former Tamil Nadu deputy chief minister Udhayanidhi Stalin after his arrest for alleged "double-meaning" remark alluding to popular actor Trisha, in Chennai, Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2026. (PTI Photo)
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After his release by the police in the case over his alleged "double-meaning" remark insulting the modesty of a woman, former deputy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin on Tuesday dismissed the allegation as false and said he had spoken in "single meaning", demanding the release of Cauvery water for Tamil Nadu.

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Speaking to reporters, Udhayanidhi said he had not spoken ill of anyone and alleged that Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay was resorting to a diversionary tactic.

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Emphasising that he has a wife, a sister and a daughter, Udhayanidhi asserted that he had not insulted women.

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Rejecting the allegation that he made a "double-meaning remark", Udhayanidhi said he had spoken in "single meaning" while demanding the release of Cauvery water for the welfare of farmers.

Slamming the TVK government as a "circus camp", he said he was not afraid of false cases.

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He also hit out at the government for treating him like a terrorist and transporting him by road all the way to Thanjavur.

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