 Udhayanidhi Stalin's 'Sanatan Dharma' statement—'self-goal' or 'politics based on ideology' : The Tribune India

  • India
  • Udhayanidhi Stalin's 'Sanatan Dharma' statement—'self-goal' or 'politics based on ideology'
Explainer

Udhayanidhi Stalin's 'Sanatan Dharma' statement—'self-goal' or 'politics based on ideology'

The future of INDIA alliance amid divisions on DMK leader's statement originating from his party’s 'anti-religion, anti-caste' roots

Udhayanidhi Stalin's 'Sanatan Dharma' statement—'self-goal' or 'politics based on ideology'

Udhayanidhi Stalin. ANI



Tribune Web Desk

Vibha Sharma

Chandigarh, September 5

In all possibility, INDIA alliance constituents must be hoping that the political storm generated by Tamil Nadu minister Udhayanidhi Stalin’s controversial ‘Sanatan Dharma’ statement will die a natural death after some other issue takes dominance.

Normally in politics, this is how it happens.  

Whether the debate on calling India 'Bharat' will be that issue remains to be seen. 

In this case, however, it will also depend on the level the ruling BJP is planning to stretch it in the run-up to elections to key assemblies and the general election.

The fact is, the son of the DMK’ supremo MK Stalin has given the ruling BJP a handle against the alliance.    

According to political observers, notwithstanding DMK’s 'anti-caste, anti-religion' origins, the budding INDIA alliance could have done without the controversy, especially at this stage. 

Udhayanidhi may have been aiming at the core support base of his party but his remark has pushed the rest of the alliance in an uncomfortable corner.

Controversy, the division

Udhayanidhi’s statement that ‘Sanatan Dharma’ is against social justice and hence should be eradicated caused a major political controversy in the past two days with top leaders from all sides jumping in. 

The BJP claimed “a complete eradication” of Hindu dharma was the “primary agenda” of the opposition alliance of which DMK is a part.  Slamming the Tamil Nadu minister, BJP leaders called “the meditated comment” an “unadulterated hate speech”, asking the rest of the INDIA parties to explain.    

While parties like TMC, Shiv Sena (UBT) and AAP distanced themselves from the remarks, from Congress there appeared to be different versions.

Congress general secretary KC Venugopal said, “Our view is very clear. Sarva Dharma Sambhava is the Congress ideology but you have to understand that every political party has their own freedom to tell their views. We respect everybody’s beliefs.”

Though Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge’s son Priyank was quoted as saying, “Any religion that does not promote equality, any religion that does not ensure that you have the dignity of being a human being is not a religion, according to me. Any religion that does not have equal rights and does not treat you as a human being is as good as a disease.”

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said the people should not comment on anything that may hurt the religious sentiments of the people.

“I have a great regard for the people of Tamil Nadu. But my humble request to them, every religion has its separate sentiments. India is a secular country, it is a democratic country and at the same time, unity in diversity is our origin. So I respect Sanatan Dharma. We go to temples, mosques, churches everywhere. We should not be involved in any matter that may hurt any section,” she said.

However, according to CPI general secretary D Raja, “Perpetuation of caste and gender hierarchies in the name of Sanatan Dharma is undoing the Herculean work of reformers like Mahatma Phule, Dr Ambedkar and Periyar. RSS-BJP must clarify their position. Lip service to Dr Ambedkar with Manusmriti in heart will be called out.

Udhaynidhi holds his ground  

Despite the criticism, the former film star stood his ground saying he was ready to “present the extensive writings of Periyar and Ambedkar, who conducted in-depth research on Sanatan Dharma and its negative impact on society at any forum”.

He also rubbished the BJP's interpretation of genocide.

“I never called for the genocide of people who follow Sanatan Dharma. Sanatan Dharma is a principle that divides people in the name of caste and religion. Uprooting Sanatan Dharma is upholding humanity and human equality.

 “I stand firmly by every word I have spoken. I spoke on behalf of the oppressed and marginalised, who suffer due to the Sanatan Dharma.

“Let me reiterate the crucial aspect of my speech: I believe, like the spread of diseases like Covid-19, and dengue and malaria by mosquitoes, that Sanatan Dharma is responsible for many social evils.

“I am prepared to confront any challenges that come my way, whether in a court of law or the people's court. Stop spreading fake news,” he said.

DMK's origins

The statement also brought back the focus on the roots of the DMK as a party which emerged in the wake of non-Brahmin political movement.

Broadly, the ruling party of Tamil Nadu has its roots in the Self-Respect Movement started by EV Ramaswamy ‘Periyar’.

Opposing "divisions based on caste and religion", it was positioned as a rationalist movement against social evils—ideals that influenced the state’s politics and parties, including of the two lead players DMK and AIADMK.

According to scholars, the main objective of the movement (which was a reaction to the "Brahmin dominance of the administrative, cultural, educational, political and religious spheres") was to eradicate the "imbalance" in society in the initial phase. 

Later, it became more radical and political in nature.

 

#Tamil Nadu

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Arrested patwari, his family own 54 properties: Punjab VB report

2
Punjab

Major relief as Punjab announces one-time settlement for property tax defaulters

3
Punjab

Punjab: Sapling @ Rs 1.66 lakh, brick Rs 400! MGNREGA buy raises stink

4
Punjab

Ludhiana gets Dehradun, Delhi air link from this week

5
Ludhiana

NRI abducted by woman from Ludhiana, rescued

6
Business

Sensex, Nifty rise for 2nd day on encouraging macro data, firm global trend

7
India

Editors Guild president, 3 members booked for trying to 'create more clashes' in Manipur: CM Biren Singh

8
Sports

Gautam Gambhir shows middle finger to crowd, says he was reacting to anti-India slogans

9
India

Renaming India as Bharat on Parliamentary special session agenda? Political war rages

10
Chandigarh

8 months on, road near morcha site cleared in Mohali

Don't Miss

View All
Sapling @ Rs 1.66 lakh, brick Rs 400! MGNREGA buy raises stink
Punjab

Punjab: Sapling @ Rs 1.66 lakh, brick Rs 400! MGNREGA buy raises stink

Wheat varieties to boost immunity, check diabetes
Punjab

PAU's new wheat varieties to boost immunity, check diabetes

Ludhiana gets Dehradun, Delhi air link from this week
Punjab

Ludhiana gets Dehradun, Delhi air link from this week

Major relief as Punjab announces one-time settlement for property tax defaulters
Punjab

Major relief as Punjab announces one-time settlement for property tax defaulters

At PGI, ‘supermoms’ donate milk, turn saviour for preterm babies
Chandigarh

At PGI, 'supermoms' donate milk, turn saviour for preterm babies

5 AIIMS doctors revive 2-year-old girl aboard a flight
India

5 AIIMS doctors revive 2-year-old girl aboard Bengaluru-Delhi flight

The Humble Great: Neeraj Chopra's rise from a chubby village kid to Indian sporting pantheon
Sports

The Humble Great: Neeraj Chopra's rise from a chubby village kid to Indian sporting pantheon

Built to last: The devastation in Himachal has brought the focus back on traditional architecture
Features

Built to last: The devastation in Himachal has brought the focus back on traditional architecture

Top News

India now Bharat? asks Congress, cites President's G20 invite

Renaming India as Bharat on Parliamentary special session agenda? Political war rages

Jairam and others question President of Bharat invite, Nadda...

Indian team for cricket World Cup announced; both KL Rahul and Ishan Kishan named in 15-man squad

India announces 15-member squad for cricket World Cup; Prasidh Krishna, Tilak Varma fail to make the cut

Both KL Rahul and Ishan Kishan included

2 lakh IDs like Aadhaar and PAN cards sold for Rs 15 to Rs 200 each in Gujarat's Surat; 2 held

2 lakh IDs like Aadhaar and PAN cards sold for Rs 15 to Rs 200 each in Gujarat's Surat

2 held for forging documents like Aadhaar, PAN cards using w...

Haryana woman alleges gang-rape by cop husband, his accomplices, later sold to another man

Haryana woman alleges gang-rape by cop's accomplices while she had gone to police station to register a complaint

The accused keep her hostage in a house for 3 days where the...

INDIA Bloc's first election test as voting under way in 6 states for 7 assembly seats

Litmus test for INDIA alliance as voting under way in 6 states for 7 Assembly seats


Cities

View All

Amritsar based artist paints US President Biden’s portrait ahead of G20 summit

Amritsar-based artist paints US President Joe Biden's portrait ahead of G20 summit

Rangla Punjab Tourism Summit begins on Sept 11

Valmiki community flays AAP MLA’s remarks on Bori video

Choked sewers, poor sanitation irk residents

Residents protest as pits dug to lay LPG pipeline not filled yet

8 months on, road near morcha site cleared in Mohali

8 months on, road near morcha site cleared in Mohali

PU violence mars last day of canvassing

Chandigarh: Man chased, stabbed at Sec 38 fuel station

Chandigarh Police SI gets 4-year RI in bribery case

PU POLLS: Student groups tap into social media to connect with voters

Expo to showcase India’s democratic tradition

Expo to showcase India’s democratic tradition

Ludhiana gets Dehradun, Delhi air link from this week

G 20: Four de-watering trucks set to check inundation

World peace can be achieved through path shown by Gandhi: Murmu

35 fire engines, 500 men to be deployed for summit

Girl selling ‘chitta’ held; 15-gm heroin, ~1L drug money seized

Girl selling ‘chitta’ held by Kapurthala police; 15-gm heroin, Rs 1L drug money seized

Man deliberately drives SUV into Bist Doab Canal; probe on

Meri Mati, Mera Desh: Union ministers Anurag Thakur, Som Parkash launch campaign

Teachers’ day: Kidney ailment fails to deter teacher in flood-hit Lohian from performing duty

Teachers’ day: Lecturer comes up with app to boost English skills of students

Civil Hospital running sans fire NOC for past five years

Civil Hospital running sans fire NOC for past five years

Ludhiana gets Dehradun, Delhi air link from this week

Come Sept 11, elevated road to open for traffic from PAU side

NRI abducted by woman from Ludhiana, rescued

PAU's new wheat varieties to boost immunity, check diabetes

Encroachments rampant in Chhotti Baradari area

Encroachments rampant in Chhotti Baradari area

BJP questions new Patiala MC map, draft notification

Court attaches properties of commando complex

Nursing college students up in arms

Farm unions demand compensation for crop loss due to floods