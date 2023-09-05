Udhayanidhi Stalin's 'Sanatan Dharma' statement—'self-goal' or 'politics based on ideology'

Tribune Web Desk

Vibha Sharma

Chandigarh, September 5

In all possibility, INDIA alliance constituents must be hoping that the political storm generated by Tamil Nadu minister Udhayanidhi Stalin’s controversial ‘Sanatan Dharma’ statement will die a natural death after some other issue takes dominance.

Normally in politics, this is how it happens.

Whether the debate on calling India 'Bharat' will be that issue remains to be seen.

In this case, however, it will also depend on the level the ruling BJP is planning to stretch it in the run-up to elections to key assemblies and the general election.

The fact is, the son of the DMK’ supremo MK Stalin has given the ruling BJP a handle against the alliance.

According to political observers, notwithstanding DMK’s 'anti-caste, anti-religion' origins, the budding INDIA alliance could have done without the controversy, especially at this stage.

Udhayanidhi may have been aiming at the core support base of his party but his remark has pushed the rest of the alliance in an uncomfortable corner.

Controversy, the division

Udhayanidhi’s statement that ‘Sanatan Dharma’ is against social justice and hence should be eradicated caused a major political controversy in the past two days with top leaders from all sides jumping in.

The BJP claimed “a complete eradication” of Hindu dharma was the “primary agenda” of the opposition alliance of which DMK is a part. Slamming the Tamil Nadu minister, BJP leaders called “the meditated comment” an “unadulterated hate speech”, asking the rest of the INDIA parties to explain.

While parties like TMC, Shiv Sena (UBT) and AAP distanced themselves from the remarks, from Congress there appeared to be different versions.

Congress general secretary KC Venugopal said, “Our view is very clear. Sarva Dharma Sambhava is the Congress ideology but you have to understand that every political party has their own freedom to tell their views. We respect everybody’s beliefs.”

Though Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge’s son Priyank was quoted as saying, “Any religion that does not promote equality, any religion that does not ensure that you have the dignity of being a human being is not a religion, according to me. Any religion that does not have equal rights and does not treat you as a human being is as good as a disease.”

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said the people should not comment on anything that may hurt the religious sentiments of the people.

“I have a great regard for the people of Tamil Nadu. But my humble request to them, every religion has its separate sentiments. India is a secular country, it is a democratic country and at the same time, unity in diversity is our origin. So I respect Sanatan Dharma. We go to temples, mosques, churches everywhere. We should not be involved in any matter that may hurt any section,” she said.

However, according to CPI general secretary D Raja, “Perpetuation of caste and gender hierarchies in the name of Sanatan Dharma is undoing the Herculean work of reformers like Mahatma Phule, Dr Ambedkar and Periyar. RSS-BJP must clarify their position. Lip service to Dr Ambedkar with Manusmriti in heart will be called out.

Udhaynidhi holds his ground

Despite the criticism, the former film star stood his ground saying he was ready to “present the extensive writings of Periyar and Ambedkar, who conducted in-depth research on Sanatan Dharma and its negative impact on society at any forum”.

He also rubbished the BJP's interpretation of genocide.

“I never called for the genocide of people who follow Sanatan Dharma. Sanatan Dharma is a principle that divides people in the name of caste and religion. Uprooting Sanatan Dharma is upholding humanity and human equality.

“I stand firmly by every word I have spoken. I spoke on behalf of the oppressed and marginalised, who suffer due to the Sanatan Dharma.

“Let me reiterate the crucial aspect of my speech: I believe, like the spread of diseases like Covid-19, and dengue and malaria by mosquitoes, that Sanatan Dharma is responsible for many social evils.

“I am prepared to confront any challenges that come my way, whether in a court of law or the people's court. Stop spreading fake news,” he said.

DMK's origins

The statement also brought back the focus on the roots of the DMK as a party which emerged in the wake of non-Brahmin political movement.

Broadly, the ruling party of Tamil Nadu has its roots in the Self-Respect Movement started by EV Ramaswamy ‘Periyar’.

Opposing "divisions based on caste and religion", it was positioned as a rationalist movement against social evils—ideals that influenced the state’s politics and parties, including of the two lead players DMK and AIADMK.

According to scholars, the main objective of the movement (which was a reaction to the "Brahmin dominance of the administrative, cultural, educational, political and religious spheres") was to eradicate the "imbalance" in society in the initial phase.

Later, it became more radical and political in nature.

#Tamil Nadu