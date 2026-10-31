DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Asian Champions Trophy 2026 Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / India / UDP chief Metbah Lyngdoh resigns as Meghalaya minister after all other MLAs joined BJP, NPP

UDP chief Metbah Lyngdoh resigns as Meghalaya minister after all other MLAs joined BJP, NPP

Lyngdoh said that he had submitted his resignation letter to Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma after assessing the prevailing political situation and recent developments within the party

article_Author
PTI
Shillong, Updated At : 10:55 PM Oct 31, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only. iStock
Advertisement

United Democratic Party president Metbah Lyngdoh resigned as a minister in the Meghalaya Cabinet on Saturday, days after 11 of the party’s 12 MLAs joined the BJP and the NPP, leaving him as the UDP’s sole legislator in the state Assembly.

Lyngdoh said that he had submitted his resignation letter to Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma after assessing the prevailing political situation and recent developments within the party.

Advertisement

The development followed a series of defections that saw eight of the UDP MLAs merge with the BJP in September and three others with the NPP, the chief minister’s party, earlier this month. The Speaker recognised both mergers, reducing the UDP’s strength from 12 to one. Both BJP and UDP are constituents of the NPP-led Meghalaya Democratic Alliance.

Advertisement

Lyngdoh said the UDP’s Central Executive Committee would deliberate on the developments and decide on the future course of action in consultation with party leaders and office-bearers.

Rejecting speculation that he was forced to resign, the UDP president maintained that the decision was voluntary.

Advertisement

He was in charge of the departments of power, textiles, water resources and taxation.

The political upheaval in the UDP came amid reported discontent within the party over leadership and organisational issues. The developments also followed a cabinet reshuffle in September 2025, when Metbah Lyngdoh and Lahkmen Rymbui replaced senior UDP leaders Paul Lyngdoh and Kyrmen Shylla as the party’s representatives in the state cabinet.

The eight legislators who joined the BJP were Lahkmen Rymbui, Kyrmen Shylla, Pius Marwein, Mayralborn Syiem, Matthew Beyondstar Kurbah, Ollan Singh Suin, Balajied Kupar Synrem and Synshar Kupar Roy Lyngdoh Thabah.

The three who merged with the NPP were Paul Lyngdoh, Renikton Lyngdoh Tongkhar and Nujorki Sungoh.

The moves took the NPP’s strength in the 60-member Assembly to 36, while the BJP’s tally rose to 10.

The UDP had emerged as the second-largest party in the 2023 Meghalaya Assembly elections with 12 seats.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts