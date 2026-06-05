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Home / India / Ugandan woman quarantined in Jaipur after showing Ebola-like symptoms

Ugandan woman quarantined in Jaipur after showing Ebola-like symptoms

According to officials, the woman has a medical history of abdominal pain and loss of appetite for about a month

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PTI
Jaipur, Updated At : 04:38 PM Jun 05, 2026 IST
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A 19-year-old woman from Uganda has been admitted to a government hospital here after showing symptoms similar to Ebola virus infection, health officials said on Friday, adding that they have not confirmed the disease so far.

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Officials said the woman arrived in Jaipur earlier in the day as a tourist from Sharjah on an Air Arabia flight, and was flagged as a suspected case during screening at the airport by a medical team from the state health department.

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They said she has been admitted to the Rajasthan University of Health Sciences (RUHS) hospital and kept in isolation in a critical care block.

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RUHS Principal Dr Mohnish Grover said a sample from the patient has been sent to Pune for testing, while a second sample will be sent after 48 hours.

The patient will remain in quarantine until the test results are available, he said.

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“If the test returns positive, she will be kept under quarantine for 21 days and treated accordingly,” he said.

RUHS hospital Superintendent Dr Anil Gupta said the woman has not been diagnosed with Ebola so far and only symptoms resembling the infection have been observed.

“Ebola cannot be confirmed based on symptoms alone,” he said.

According to officials, the woman has a medical history of abdominal pain and loss of appetite for about a month. At present, she is also complaining of a headache.

Health authorities advised passengers who travelled with her on the same flight to remain in home isolation as a precautionary measure.

Authorities are closely monitoring the situation and following all prescribed protocols.

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