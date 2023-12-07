 UGC approves guidelines for credit-linked short-term skill courses : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • India
  • UGC approves guidelines for credit-linked short-term skill courses

UGC approves guidelines for credit-linked short-term skill courses

Duration of courses will be between three to six months with a major focus on practical learning

UGC approves guidelines for credit-linked short-term skill courses

The draft mentions 27 focus areas for the credit-linked short-term skill development courses, which include AI, robotics, Internet of Things, data science and analytics, electronic system designs, digital marketing, yogic sciences, and soft skills. iStock



PTI

New Delhi, December 7

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has approved guidelines for introducing short-term industry-relevant certificate courses with up to 30 credits in the higher educational institutes to bridge the skill gap and boost productivity of students at the workplace, officials said on Thursday.

The “guidelines for the introduction of short-term skill development courses in higher educational institutes (HEIs)” were approved during a meeting held by the UGC on Thursday.

The duration of the courses will be between three to six months with a major focus on practical learning.

According to draft guidelines, the courses can be taken by students pursuing degrees or diplomas at the higher educational institutes or anyone who has cleared class 12 or its equivalent

The draft of the guidelines will soon be released in the public domain seeking feedback from stakeholders, the officials said.

According to the draft guidelines, the courses can be taken by students pursuing degrees or diplomas at the HEIs or anyone who has cleared class 12 or its equivalent.

“This initiative is coherent with the objective of National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 that encourages switching from the traditional rote, content-heavy learning method to holistic learning. The short-term skill development certificate courses will enable students to acquire desired competency levels and acquire additional skills to upgrade their competencies further, and transit to the job market,” UGC Chairman Jagadesh Kumar said.

“These courses can also be taken by students who have dropped out of colleges and universities. The idea is to provide suitable skills to such students to make them employable,” he said.

Under the new guidelines, universities and colleges will offer short-term skill development courses in any stream with at least 12 credits and a maximum of 30 credits.

The draft mentions 27 focus areas for the credit-linked short-term skill development courses, which include AI, robotics, Internet of Things, data science and analytics, electronic system designs, digital marketing, yogic sciences, and soft skills and courses in effective communication, critical thinking and problem-solving, among others.

“All HEIs, having infrastructure and training capacity, will be eligible to offer short-term skill development courses after getting due approval of their statutory bodies or boards of management. Under these guidelines, the HEIs are expected to establish a “Centre for Skill Development Courses”, headed by a senior professor, for introducing these courses,” it said.

“The centre shall maintain a profile of local job opportunities, Skill requirements for the local industry in the region and will provide data support for these courses. The centre shall also monitor the design, adoption and delivery of the short-duration skill development courses,” the draft stated.

The centre can either be established by the HEIs on their own or through collaboration with the industry. The centre shall publish information such as the nomenclature of the short term skill development courses, number of seats, admission criterion, course structure, fee structure, details of admitted students, and certificates issued for each course, on the HEI’s website as mandatory disclosure, according to the guidelines.

“The performance of the centre shall be assessed every three years by an External Committee constituted by the Vice-Chancellor/Principal,” stated the draft guidelines.

“The maximum student intake in one short-term skill development course should not exceed 60 for each cohort. The HEI may start multiple cohorts of any course depending on the demand of the course and the suitable infrastructure/faculty availability,” the commission said.

Noting that the curriculum in each course will be a suitable mix of general and skill components, the UGC said, “The skill component shall have a minimum of 60 per cent of the total credits and can go up to 70 per cent of the total credits. The skill component will include practical classes in laboratories, workshops and industry premises and any other form of hands-on training with the catchment area of the HEI.”

#University Grant Commission UGC


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Patiala

Navjot Sidhu's son Karan gets married to Inayat Randhawa in Patiala; here are the unseen photos from close-knit ceremony

2
India

New promotion policy for Colonel, above ranks from January

3
India

Kerala doctor’s wedding was cancelled over BMW, gold dowry demand; she dies by suicide

4
Punjab

28 Haryana, Punjab, HP districts among 310 'most vulnerable' to climate change

5
Chandigarh

Mohali man bursts crackers from moving Mustang to 'impress wife'; asks auto-rickshaw driver behind to film video

6
Punjab

PM security lapse in Jan 2022: Take action against erring officers or we will act, Centre warns Punjab

7
Patiala

Very high density of tubewells leads to fall in water table in Punjab: PSPCL report

8
India

Indian Army reviews HR policy, to implement new promotion policy from January 1

9
India

India seeks US help for extradition of Khalistani separatist Gurpatwant Pannun

10
Punjab

Ferozepur DSP booked on graft charge

Don't Miss

View All
Navjot Sidhu's son Karan gets married to Inayat Randhawa in a close-knit ceremony in Patiala, here are the unseen photos
Patiala

Navjot Sidhu's son Karan gets married to Inayat Randhawa in Patiala; here are the unseen photos from close-knit ceremony

World ‘breaching’ five climate tipping points
World

World ‘breaching’ five climate tipping points

At -2°C, Srinagar sees season’s coldest night
J & K

At -2°C, Srinagar sees season's coldest night

Now, ~2K reward for taking mishap victim to hospital
Punjab

Punjab: Now, Rs 2K reward for taking mishap victim to hospital

Hungary plans to turn Amrita Sher-Gil’s Lahore residence into museum
World

Hungary plans to turn Amrita Sher-Gil’s Lahore residence into museum

Indian-origin novelist awarded Singapore’s highest arts accolade
Diaspora

Indian-origin novelist awarded Singapore's highest arts accolade

Scientists say November is 6th straight month to set heat record; 2023 a cinch as hottest year
World

Scientists say November is 6th straight month to set heat record; 2023 set to be hottest year

Govt ‘smart’ play: 2 Jalandhar schools in a building
Punjab

Govt 'smart' play: 2 Jalandhar schools in a building

Top News

Indian ambassador meets 8 former Navy men on death row in Qatar

Indian ambassador meets 8 former Navy men on death row in Qatar, two hearings on appeal held

Next hearing soon, closely following matter and extending al...

4 Union Ministers given additional portfolios after President accepts resignations of MPs elected to assemblies

4 Union Ministers given additional portfolios after President accepts resignations of MPs elected to assemblies

Revanth Reddy to be sworn in as Telangana CM today

Revanth Reddy takes oath as Telangana CM; 11 ministers also sworn in

Sonia Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul, Priyanka attend the...

India seeks US help for extradition of Khalistani separatist Gurpatwant Pannun

India seeks US help for extradition of Khalistani separatist Gurpatwant Pannun

Flags concerns to US, Canada over Pannun’s threat to Air Ind...

FBI Director Christopher Wray to visit India next week amid Gurpatwant Pannun ‘murder plot’ row

FBI Director Christopher Wray to visit India next week amid Gurpatwant Pannun 'murder plot' row

Wray is expected to hold talks with senior Indian security o...


Cities

View All

Vegetable vendor shot dead over old enmity in Jandiala

Vegetable vendor shot dead over old enmity in Jandiala

Amritsar police bust drug cartel, 5 held

Mystery shrouds 11-month-old girl's death at Amritsar village

Retired Amritsar cop 'poisoned to death', wife arrested

Threat of banned kite thread imminent, police seize 55 rolls

AIIMS nursing staff on strike over promotion, holidays

AIIMS nursing staff on strike over promotion, holidays

‘Honour’ killing: Constable, wife axed to death in Bathinda

Bathinda: Day after robbery, 3.7 kg gold recovered

2 SFJ operatives held in Bathinda

Bathinda lad awarded at NDA passing-out parade

In 5 years, over Rs 400 cr GST evasion detected in Chandigarh; Rs 210 crore recovered

In 5 years, over Rs 400 cr GST evasion detected in Chandigarh; Rs 210 crore recovered

Mohali man bursts crackers from moving Mustang to 'impress wife'; asks auto-rickshaw driver behind to film video

‘Unsafe’ connecting passages in Sector 22 market in Chandigarh to be rebuilt

Slain youth’s kin protest in Chandigarh, AAP councillor’s husband held

Graft: Milk plant manager sent to two-day Vigilance Bureau remand in Mohali

AQI dips to ‘poor’ category in Delhi

AQI dips to ‘poor’ category in Delhi

3-yr-old girl falls to death from building's third floor in Noida

Atishi inspects under-construction flyover, pulls up officials for delay

AICTE unveils flexible learning for working professionals

Lovely welcomes AAP workers into Congress fold

Housing schemes: Another setback for Jalandhar Improvement Trust

Housing schemes: Another setback for Jalandhar Improvement Trust

‘Thieves’ strike at Musapur govt school, staff, pupils in grip of fear

DBA elections: Filing of papers begins

Electoral rolls for NRI Sabha poll published

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat to meet Beas Dera Radha Soami head Gurinder Dhillon

District most unsafe for children too, tops state in crime against minors: NCRB

District most unsafe for children too, tops state in crime against minors: NCRB

2 suspects barge into house, attack woman with hammer

PO held in liquor smuggling case

DCP pays surprise visit to city nakas

Two get five-yr RI in graft case

Navjot Sidhu's son Karan gets married to Inayat Randhawa in a close-knit ceremony in Patiala, here are the unseen photos

Navjot Sidhu's son Karan gets married to Inayat Randhawa in Patiala; here are the unseen photos from close-knit ceremony

Fresh estimate for road work in Patiala awaits nod

Very high density of tubewells leads to fall in water table in Punjab: PSPCL report

Area around jails in Patiala district declared ‘no-drone zone’

Minister lays stone of new bus stand in Samana