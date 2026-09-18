UGC-NET re-exam results for English, Commerce, Sociology declared

The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Friday declared the results of the UGC-NET June 2026 re-examination for English, Commerce and Sociology, held earlier this month following complaints over discrepancies in the question papers.

The re-examination was conducted on September 9 and 10 for candidates who had appeared for the affected papers in the June session. The English and Commerce papers were held on September 9, while the Sociology paper was conducted on September 10.

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The NTA had decided to conduct the re-examination after receiving representations from candidates regarding discrepancies in the question papers during the original examination.

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The re-examination for the three subjects was held at 454 centres across 272 cities. Of the 1,96,491 registered candidates, 1,20,355 appeared for the test.

According to the result data, 824 candidates were declared eligible for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), while 11,610 qualified for Assistant Professor eligibility and 23,154 were found eligible for PhD admission only.

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Candidates who appeared for the re-examination can check their results and download their scorecards through the official UGC-NET portal using their application credentials.

The agency had released the provisional answer keys and recorded responses following the re-examination and invited objections from candidates. The results were subsequently prepared on the basis of the final answer keys after the challenges were examined by subject experts.

The UGC-NET examination determines eligibility for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), Assistant Professor and PhD admission, subject to the applicable criteria.