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Home / India / Ujjain on boil as cops-protesters clash over demolition of parts of Shahi Masjid for road widening

Ujjain on boil as cops-protesters clash over demolition of parts of Shahi Masjid for road widening

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Manikant Mishra
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 12:54 PM Sep 28, 2026 IST
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Ujjain came to a boil this morning as protesters clashed with the local police while parts of a centuries-old mosque were being demolished as part of a road-widening project allowed by the Madhya Pradesh High Court to facilitate traffic for an upcoming religious gathering in the city.

Viral videos showed Ujjain turning into a potential law-and-order flashpoint as protests erupted near Shahi Masjid ahead of the removal of a portion of the mosque that authorities say falls within the planned road alignment. The road is being widened for the Samhista Mela, a once-in-12-years religious gathering scheduled in Ujjain in 2028. The Madhya Pradesh High Court had earlier dismissed petitions challenging the demolition of some structures that fall in the way of the road-widening project.

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Around 274 structures have been earmarked for demolition and served notices. Parts of the mosque, including its prayer hall, are affected.

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As the demolition process began, a crowd was seen gathering near the mosque and clashing with the police, according to videos. Video grabs showed stones being pelted at the police, who responded with tear-gas shelling to disperse the crowd.

Crime Branch woman inspector Pushpa Panchal was injured in the stone-pelting, local police said.

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The dispute centres on 10 feet of the Shahi Masjid identified as an obstruction to the proposed widening of the road from Kanthal Chauraha to Gopal Mandir. The administration had held discussions with members of the Muslim community earlier on Monday, following which community members reached the site to remove the obstructing portion themselves.

However, the situation became tense amid sloganeering and opposition to the proposed action. A police barricade near the mosque was also reportedly pushed aside by members of the crowd, prompting a security response.

Earlier, Congress MP Imran Pratapgarhi had objected to the demolition of parts of the mosque, citing its historicity and stating that it is a Wakf property.

The matter is scheduled to be heard by the Indore High Court today.

Ujjain Municipal Corporation chairperson Kalawati Yadav said road widening was important as a massive gathering of pilgrims was expected in the city for the Samhista Mela and preparations were underway.

Infrastructure project meets religious sensitivity

The episode has significance beyond the immediate confrontation as the disputed stretch is part of a wider road-widening plan under Ujjain Master Plan 2035. The proposed road width is 15 metres.

The route connects the Mahakaleshwar temple, Gopal Mandir and the Shipra riverfront and is being widened to facilitate movement during major religious gatherings, particularly the Simhastha Kumbh in 2028, when Ujjain is expected to receive a large influx of pilgrims.

The road-widening project has consequently become a source of tension over the affected religious structure.

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