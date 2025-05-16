DT
PT
UK court rejects Nirav Modi's 10th bail petition

UK court rejects Nirav Modi’s 10th bail petition

Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 07:24 AM May 16, 2025 IST
Fugitive diamond merchant Nirav Modi faced another legal setback on Thursday as the High Court of Justice, King’s Bench Division in London, firmly rejected his latest bail plea — the 10th since his arrest in 2019. He is presently lodged in a UK jail since March 2019 and has lost his extradition plea to India in connection with an alleged bank loan fraud case, which is being probed by the CBI and ED. The Crown Prosecution Service opposed the petition with support from a high-level team from the CBI.

