Home / India / UK deports Indian national to France under ‘one in, one out’ pilot scheme

UK deports Indian national to France under ‘one in, one out’ pilot scheme

Had arrived in country via English Channel
article_Author
Ujwal Jalali
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 06:20 AM Sep 20, 2025 IST
In a first, an Indian national has been deported from Britain to France under the London-Paris “one in, one out” pilot scheme of exchanges of migrants in the hope of deterring small boat crossings.

The man, whose identity has not been disclosed, had arrived in the UK illegally in August via the English Channel on a small boat. On Thursday, he was placed on a commercial flight from Heathrow to Paris.

The arrangement, which came into force last month, allows the UK to return illegal migrants to France in exchange for taking in an equal number of asylum-seekers through a safe and legal route. The pilot scheme will run until June 2026.

UK Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood called the deportation “an important first step” in the government’s strategy to curb irregular migration. “If you enter the UK illegally, we will seek to remove you,” she said.

Officials said the deported Indian national would be offered the option of a voluntary return to India once in France. Should he decline, French authorities may initiate enforced removal proceedings. The treaty was finalised in August after intense negotiations and is central to British Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s efforts to tackle the politically contentious issue of small-boat crossings. Thousands of migrants attempt the perilous journey each year, making it one of Europe’s most pressing migration challenges.

Legal challenges have already emerged around the deal. Earlier this week, a UK court temporarily blocked the deportation of an Eritrean asylum seeker under the same arrangement after trafficking concerns were raised.

The Indian case is expected to draw attention in New Delhi, given the potential for more such deportations if Indian nationals are found to be among those attempting to cross into the UK illegally.

