UK Foreign Secretary Lammy speaks to Jaishankar on India-Pak tensions

As the conflict between India and Pakistan spirals, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday held a phone conversation with his British counterpart David Lammy and conveyed to him that there must be "zero-tolerance" to terrorism.

The Jaishankar-Lammy conversation came against the backdrop of efforts by India's strategic partners to reduce tensions between New Delhi and Islamabad.

"Our discussions centred around countering terrorism, for which there must be zero-tolerance," the external affairs minister said in a social media post.

Advertisement

Jaishankar held phone conversations with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Italian Deputy Prime Minister Antonio Tajani and EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas on Thursday.

Tensions between India and Pakistan soared significantly following India's Operation Sindoor on early Wednesday and Pakistan's subsequent unsuccessful attempt to attack 15 Indian cities.

Advertisement

US State Department Spokesperson Tammy Bruce said Rubio emphasised the need for immediate de-escalation.

"He expressed US support for direct dialogue between India and Pakistan and encouraged continued efforts to improve communications," she said.

"The secretary reiterated his condolences for the horrific terrorist attack in Pahalgam and reaffirmed the United States' commitment to work with India in the fight against terrorism," Bruce added.

On his phone talks with Kallas, Jaishankar said: "Discussed ongoing developments with EU HRVP @kajakallas."

"India has been measured in its actions. However, any escalation will get a firm response," he added.

On India-Pakistan tensions, the European Union said it is "monitoring closely and with great concern the growing tensions in the region and the ensuing consequences, including the possible loss of more lives".