UK media report ISI ploy to cause rift between India, friendly nations: Intel

New Delhi, April 5
The Guardian report alleging that the Indian government had overseen killing of 20 persons in Pakistan for involvement in terrorism, based on extensive briefings and documents supplied by ISI spy agency, aims to create discord between India and the UAE, said intelligence sources here on Friday.
‘Will enter Pak to kill ultras who run away’
New Delhi: India will enter Pakistan to kill anyone who escapes over the border after trying to carry out terrorist activities in the country, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Friday, a day after The Guardian report. Reuters
Many of the allegations about the alleged involvement of the Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) had already been aired, including in articles in the western press as well as by Pakistan Foreign Secretary at a press conference in January this year.
The article would also sow suspicion in Mauritius, Nepal and Maldives as the ISI briefings have apparently claimed that RAW had conducted its plotting in these countries. However, the references to the UAE seem more serious because The Guardian has claimed, without any evidence, that RAW had sleeper cells in the country, they said.
The article has claimed that several assassinations in Pakistan were plotted in the UAE. It alleges that RAW had recruited the killer of Jaish-e-Mohammed commander Shahid Latif in the UAE, where he was “working for a minimal salary in an Amazon packing warehouse”. The killings of Hizbul commanders Bashir Ahmad Peer and Saleem Rehmani too was allegedly planned in the UAE with the ISI claiming to be in possession of receipts originating in Dubai regarding payments to the killers. The report has also roped in the Taliban with which the Pakistani establishment has suffered a serious downturn in ties. The killing of Khalistani terrorist Paramjit Singh Panjwar, sheltered by Pakistan for decades, it alleges, was the work of activists from Islamic State (IS) and units connected to the Taliban who prepared Pakistani radicals to kill him.
