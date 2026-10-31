UK opens new 'safe and legal' route for refugees, including Indians, to settle in country

The UK has announced new “safe and legal” routes for refugees, including Indians, seeking resettlement as part of efforts to curb illegal migration through unsafe routes such as small boats crossing the English Channel.

Home Office Minister for Border Security and Asylum Anna Turley told the House of Commons on Thursday that the new routes will initially operate from seven countries—India, Bangladesh, Egypt, Kenya, Malaysia, Pakistan and Uganda.

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To be eligible, refugees will need to be outside their country of nationality and to have been present and registered with relevant authorities or the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) in one of these countries before October 1 this year.

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“The first arrivals through these routes are expected in autumn 2027. The new routes will enable refugees to come to the UK and provide them with an opportunity for a better life,” Turley said.

“However, it is imperative that these routes are only used to support refugees with a genuine need for protection to resettle in the UK. This is why we will work in partnership with the UNHCR who will assess refugees through established processes.

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“All refugees who are identified will be required to meet identity, security and eligibility requirements and have suitable sponsorship arrangements in place to be granted status,” she said.

The minister said the move is in keeping with the country’s “compassionate” outlook of living up to its international obligations and saving the lives of those fleeing war and persecution.

Part of the “safe and legal” options for refugees will be a new named community sponsorship, refugee work and refugee study routes to create pathways for them to come to the UK legally to build their lives in the community.

A sponsorship option will connect refugees with universities and employers that are ready to support them.

“These routes will be capped and controlled, with the number of arrivals based on community capacity to sponsor refugees. The government expect arrivals of UNHCR-approved refugees across the new routes and the existing UK resettlement scheme to number in the hundreds at first, but this will grow into the low thousands as levels of illegal migration fall,” Turley told MPs.

She said that while applications for organisations to be accredited as “lead sponsors” for named community sponsorship and refugee study routes opened this week, those for the refugee work route will open in spring 2027.

The minister added: “Lead sponsors will play a key role in the new routes, acting as intermediaries between the Home Office and sponsor groups and providing assurance that sponsor groups are delivering positive outcomes for refugees, communities and our country.

“Lead sponsors will be responsible for engaging and onboarding sponsors, assessing the suitability of proposed sponsorship arrangements, submitting applications to the Home Office and providing ongoing support to sponsor groups. The Home Office will continue to conduct appropriate security checks on individual refugees and make all immigration decisions.”

To be accredited as a lead sponsor, organisations will be required to demonstrate that they are a registered UK charity or community interest company based and operating in Britain and have appropriate policies and procedures in place to undertake the lead sponsor role.

They will also be required to demonstrate “capability, resources and networks” to deliver the role.

All new applicants under these routes will have refugee status, undergo strict biometric screening, criminality checks and health assessments before arrival.